Gabriela Hearst brings its sustainable luxury to London

US designer label Gabriela Hearst has opened its first store outside of its home country, in the heart of London’s Mayfair

Since its launch in 2015, Gabriela Hearst has become known for its elevated, luxurious take on modern, sophisticated wardrobe staples and accessories, including its famous Nina handbag, for which there is a long waiting list. It follows a sustainable approach that includes re-using fabric from dead stock and an ethos that it refers to as “luxury with a conscience”, and presented its first “carbon neutral” catwalk show at spring 20 New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

It opened a store in New York in November 2018, and has now brought its sustainable ethos to London for its second retail space and its first outside the US. The shop opened at 59 Brook Street in Mayfair earlier this month, and stocks the brand’s womenswear and recently launched menswear ranges, as well as accessories and jewellery.

Located in a late‐19th-century building in a corner plot, the London store is in the UK capital’s burgeoning luxury hotspot – a short walk from New Bond Street, which is home to high-end powerhouses such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton, while neighbours include Celine, Oscar de la Renta and the Matchesfashion townhouse on Mount Street. It is directly opposite the landmark Claridge’s Hotel – the perfect playground for its wealthy clientele. The new store was designed by Gabriela Hearst herself and the architecture practice of Lord Norman Foster.

“The main two directions I gave Foster & Partners was that first and foremost it has to be the most sustainable store ever made, and it also has to be an evolution – not a revolution – from the New York store,” says Uruguay-born Hearst.

Spread over nearly 2,000 sq ft and two floors, the pared-back store is a comfortable, calm and quietly luxurious space. Pale wood and touches of marble, along with cashmere and ivory leather, which were dyed using non-toxic vegetable dyes, echo the interior of the brand’s US store.

The custom furniture was made in Hungerford, Berkshire, from a British tree that fell in a recent storm, while the classic herringbone oak parquet floor was made from wood that was reclaimed from a former military barracks in Shrewsbury, which was demolished last year.

Pitched as an “escalation and elevation of the brand’s commitment to sustainable design”, the store does not break any new ground for high-end retail in terms of design, but it shows how a sustainable approach to fashion and retail is compatible with a luxury experience.