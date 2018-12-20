The best new stores of 2018

Drapers rounds up some of the best new store openings from the past 12 months.

Adidas’s “Stadium”store, Westfield London Sports giant Adidas brought its “Stadium” concept to Westfield London’s £600m extension in March. Inspired by professional athletes, the multi-level space was designed by Julius Steinert, senior associate at DarntonB3 Architecture. It brings a taste of the drama of sporting spectacles to the shopping centre with a locker room, a tunnel and stadium seating with views over the shopping centre in White City. The industrial aesthetic is furthered by chain-link fencing, concrete flooring, industrial girders and steel staircases. Adidas’s concept is a transatlantic export and was first launched in New York in 2016.

The Shop at Bluebird, Covent Garden, London Retailers are looking to drum up footfall by creating eye-catching features which lend themselves to being shared on social media. Premium retailer The Shop at Bluebird’s new Covent Garden flagship, which opened in May, has capitalised on this with an Instagrammable impressive triple-height central atrium. Innovative interior design and plenty of greenery make this 15,000 sq ft space feel like a garden oasis in central London.

Zara digital concept store, Westfield Stratford City Spanish retailer Zara has used digital innovation to draw consumers into its new concept store, which opened at Westfield Stratford City in May. The two-storey shop, which is twice the size of the former Zara store at the shopping centre, is chock full of futuristic features. These aim to integrate online and offline shopping experiences. It boasts automated online order collection points, where a robotic arm organises packages according to size, then delivers orders to customers in seconds. In the fitting rooms, interactive mirrors use RFID (radio-frequency identification) to show shoppers what the item they are holding looks like on a model displayed in the mirror. When it comes to paying, QR codes allow for speedy self-checkout.