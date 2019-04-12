Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

The best store openings of 2019 so far

12 April 2019 By

Sergio rossi (5)

London’s luxury hub Mount Street welcomed its latest occupant in March, as Italian women’s footwear brand Sergio Rossi opened its new London store on the exclusive shopping street. At 1,076 sq ft, the store is designed to replicate an elegant sitting room, with bespoke furniture creating a luxurious yet relaxing space. The first UK store to open since its former Sloane Street location closed, this is also its first since the brand’s change in creative direction under CEO Riccardo Sciutto.

1/44

Hide caption

  • Sergio rossi (5)

    London’s luxury hub Mount Street welcomed its latest occupant in March, as Italian women’s footwear brand Sergio Rossi opened its new London store on the exclusive shopping street. At 1,076 sq ft, the store is designed to replicate an elegant sitting room, with bespoke furniture creating a luxurious yet relaxing space. The first UK store to open since its former Sloane Street location closed, this is also its first since the brand’s change in creative direction under CEO Riccardo Sciutto.

  • Sergio rossi (2)
  • Sergio rossi (1)
  • Sergio rossi (4)
  • Sergio rossi (3)
  • Selfridges kith (6)

    On April 5, US streetwear brand Kith opened a shop-in-shop in the Selfridges Oxford Street flagship’s Designer Street Room. The 700 sq ft space brings together Kith’s store signatures, such as illuminated herringbone marble, glass fixtures and its trademark installation of 100 casts of the Jordan 8 sneaker.

  • Selfridges kith (1)
  • Selfridges kith (2)
  • Selfridges kith (4)
  • Selfridges kith (5)
  • Selfridges kith (3)
  • Galeries lafayette (2)

    French department store Galeries Lafayette opened its new Parisian flagship at 60 Avenue des Champs-Elysees on 28 March. The 69,965 sq ft store is the largest retail space on the famous street, spread over four floors and laid out in mixed, multi-category spaces. Home to a mix of luxury brands and emerging names, the interior contrasts the classic design of the art deco heritage building with sharp, modern details.

  • Galeries lafayette (1)
  • Galeries lafayette (4)
  • Galeries lafayette (3)
  • Liam hodges (4)

    London Fashion Week Men’s designer Liam Hodges opened the doors to his first bricks-and-mortar concept, Physical Reality, on 11 April on Greek Street in Soho. The pop-up came about after Hodges won rentable retail business Appear Here’s Space for Ideas competition, giving him free retail space in London. The interior acts as a journey through the emerging brand’s history, with fixtures and fittings taken from key catwalk sets. The Liam Hodges mainline collection is sold alongside customised vintage pieces.

  • Liam hodges (3)
  • Liam hodges (2)
  • Liam hodges (1)
  • Rixo king's road pop up 7

    British womenswear brand Rixo opened the latest in a series of pop-ups on London’s King’s Road at the start of April. As the brand was originally conceived in the founders’ living room, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey have recreated the essence of their home in the space with a twee, homely feel. As well as the retail side, Rixo will hold weekly events, including Q&As with the founders, “Thirsty Thursday” social drinks, panel talks, beauty treatments, tarot readings, art classes and flower-arranging classes.

  • Photo 2019 04 03 15 43 16 2
  • Rixo king's road pop up 6
  • Photo 2019 04 03 15 43 18 2
  • Rixo king's road pop up 4
  • Photo 2019 04 03 15 43 17
  • Wrangler (2)

    Riffing on its musical heritage, denim brand Wrangler opened a rock-and-roll themed pop-up space in London’s Soho. Taking over 52 Brewer Street, the store reimagined a 1970s recording studio and ran for five weeks through February and March, during which the brand held weekly gigs and parties.

  • Wrangler (4)
  • Wrangler (1)
  • Wrangler (5)
  • Wrangler (6)
  • Wrangler (3)
  • Wrangler (7)
  • Izi carnaby oscar 3

    French sunglasses brand Izipzi opened its first store in the UK on London’s Carnaby Street in March, following the opening of its first space in the Marais area of Paris. Home to both adult and children’s collections, the store launched with a special Carnaby Street style of glasses, named the London Tonic.

  • Cranaby 07 03 2
  • Izi carnaby oscar 1 copy
  • 19.03.2019
  • Columbia (1)

    America's Columbia Sportswear also opened on Carnaby Street this month, bringing its outdoorwear to London’s central shopping hub. Key features include a “history wall” that runs down the store’s staircase and chronicles the brand’s heritage since 1938, as well as its full outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories collection.

  • Columbia (7)
  • Columbia (8)
  • Columbia (4)
  • Columbia (2)
  • Columbia (6)
  • Columbia (5)
  • Columbia (3)

While big-name openings from the likes of Primark and Anthropologie have grabbed the headlines, a flurry of other new stores and pop-ups have offered interiors inspiration.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.