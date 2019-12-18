Top of the shops: the best store openings of 2019

Bricks-and-mortar retail might be facing some headwinds, but that has not stopped the fashion industry from opening some awe-inspiring stores over the past 12 months.
Drapers rounds up some of the best from around the world, from Harrods’ new menswear destination in London to Canada Goose’s Arctic-themed concept store in Toronto. These noteworthy new openings are blazing a trail for fashion.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.