Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Top of the shops: the best store openings of 2019

18 December 2019 By Robyn Schaffer

Flannels, Oxford Street, London

Flannels, London: Luxury multi-brand retailer Flannels opened its £10m flagship on London’s Oxford Street in September. The 18,000 sq ft store is split across four floors and has a colourful, bold and fun interior. It has an interactive space on the second floor that houses a changing line-up of immersive experiences and events, including art installations and DJ nights every Thursday and Saturday. The second floor also has a "Style and Collect" area that includes personal styling with a team member. A three-storey wall of digital screens on the exterior hosts one of the world’s biggest permanent digital public art installations.

Source:theotzia.co.uk

1/25

Hide caption

  • Flannels, Oxford Street, London

    Flannels, London: Luxury multi-brand retailer Flannels opened its £10m flagship on London’s Oxford Street in September. The 18,000 sq ft store is split across four floors and has a colourful, bold and fun interior. It has an interactive space on the second floor that houses a changing line-up of immersive experiences and events, including art installations and DJ nights every Thursday and Saturday. The second floor also has a "Style and Collect" area that includes personal styling with a team member. A three-storey wall of digital screens on the exterior hosts one of the world’s biggest permanent digital public art installations.

    Source:theotzia.co.uk

  • Flannels, Oxford Street, London

    Flannels, Oxford Street, London

  • Flannels, Oxford Street, London

    Flannels, Oxford Street, London

  • Flannels, Oxford Street, London

    Flannels, Oxford Street, London

  • Harrods menswear department London flagship

    Harrods menswear, London: In October, Harrods opened the third phase of its “men’s revolution". The luxury department store relocated and consolidated its menswear department into one home on its second floor. Menswear previously occupied three separate areas spread across three different floors. The whole floor has been designed by David Collins Studio, and one over-arching concept creates consistency across the building’s sprawling space. This third phase houses 12 “boutiques” presenting a variety of luxury brands, including Moncler, Givenchy and Off-White. Two pop-up areas in this new room will rotate once a month featuring products other than clothing – including watches, gadgets and whiskey – to “always offer something surprising and unusual” for customers.

  • Harrods menswear department London flagship

    Harrods menswear, London

  • Harrods menswear department London flagship

    Harrods menswear, London

  • Louis Vuitton, Bond Street, London

    Louis Vuitton, London: Luxury brand Louis Vuitton reopened its New Bond Street store in October following 14 months of renovations. Designed by New York-based architect and interior designer Peter Marino, the store greets customers with a brightly coloured installation on its exterior. Artworks from Tracey Emin and Sarah Crowner also feature in the store. Its old LED staircase has been replaced with a double-helix staircase made of oak which leads up to women’s ready-to-wear on the first floor. New Bond Street will also be the only Louis Vuitton store – aside from the Maison Vendôme in Paris – to have a full fine jewellery collection.

  • Louis Vuitton, Bond Street, London

    Louis Vuitton, Bond Street, London

  • Louis Vuitton, Bond Street, London

    Louis Vuitton, Bond Street, London

  • Samsøe & Samsøe, Soho, London

    Samsøe & Samsøe, London: Danish women's and men's wear brand Samsøe & Samsøe opened its first UK store in Soho in June. Designed by Danish architect Morten Hedengaard, it stocks men’s and women’s wear, footwear and accessories. In typical Scandinavian style, the store has a minimalist, quirky design. The front half of the store features grey walls and poured concrete floors, and the back half a contrasting restored wooden parquet. A central desk acts as both display table and till point, and is kitted out with a drinks fridge. A sense of open space is maintained by transparent plastic display tables and large light panels on the ceiling.

  • Samsøe & Samsøe, Soho, London

    Samsøe & Samsøe, Soho, London

  • Samsøe & Samsøe, Soho, London

    Samsøe & Samsøe, Soho, London

  • Ganni, Soho, London

    Ganni, London: Another Danish brand also set up shop for the first time in London this summer. Womenswear label Ganni opened its first UK store in Soho in August. The 2,750 sq ft store has a colourful, eclectic interior based on the home of the wife and husband duo, Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup, who are at the helm of the brand. A pastel palette is combined with contrasting materials and textures, while soft furnishings add a homely touch. Ganni puts sustainability at its core – fixtures and fittings are made from recycled plastic waste, display trays are produced from pressed waste fabrics, stools are second-hand and upcycled, and vases made by Danish artists are created from single-use plastics. The store runs a take-back scheme where customers can drop-off clothing and footwear from any brand.

  • Ganni, Soho, London

    Ganni, Soho, London

  • Ganni, Soho, London

    Ganni, Soho, London

  • Canada Goose, Toronto Journey

    Canada Goose, Toronto: Canada Goose launched a new experiential retail store at Sherway Gardens shopping mall on 5 December. Called The Journey in Toronto, it offers a sensory, digitally led “Arctic” experience for shoppers. It has no physical inventory. Instead, consumers purchase from a digital kiosk for same-day delivery “wherever they need”. Shoppers walk through a crevasse to access the store, which is divided into various rooms. A cold room with real snow will drop to -12°C and “immersive storytelling” will change with the seasons. The retailer’s signature parkas will be displayed with “hotspots” on key features that will enable relevant product information to be shown on a screen when a customer touches them. The concept was brought to life by design firm Ideo, along with architecture firm Gensler and creative experience agency Digital Kitchen.

  • Canada Goose, Toronto Journey

    Canada Goose, Toronto Journey

  • Canada Goose, Toronto Journey

    Canada Goose, Toronto Journey

  • Canada Goose, Toronto Journey

    Canada Goose, Toronto Journey

  • Primark Birmingham

    Primark, Birmingham: In April, Primark opened its 160,000 sq ft Birmingham flagship – the retailer’s largest store to date. Spanning across five floors, the experiential retail store includes two cafes, one restaurant, a Duck & Dry Xpress blow-dry bar and a Mills barbers. Customers can also visit the Warner Brothers Hogwarts Wizarding World mini-store, and Primark’s Custom Lab to print bespoke, personalised T-shirts. The store stocks locally inspired products made solely for the Birmingham branch. Shoppers can recharge at one of the mobile device-charging stations, and enjoy free wifi as they browse. The store’s focus on sustainability means water fountains are available throughout the store, and all water sold is in recyclable or recycled packaging.

  • Primark Birmingham

    Primark Birmingham

  • Primark Birmingham

    Primark Birmingham

  • Primark Birmingham

    Primark Birmingham

  • Primark Birmingham

    Primark Birmingham

Bricks-and-mortar retail might be facing some headwinds, but that has not stopped the fashion industry from opening some awe-inspiring stores over the past 12 months.

Drapers rounds up some of the best from around the world, from Harrods’ new menswear destination in London to Canada Goose’s Arctic-themed concept store in Toronto. These noteworthy new openings are blazing a trail for fashion.

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.