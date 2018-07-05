Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Solving fashion's sustainability problem

5 July 2018By Rebecca Thomson

Full screenDre sustainability index

Fashion is one of the world’s most polluting industries.

Its operational model is so unsustainable that profits and margins are likely to be affected by 2030 as resource costs rise. In this report, in partnership with ReGain, we explore the systemic change that needs to occur as fashion moves from a linear to a circular model.

The report includes Dame Ellen MacArthur on making fashion circular by increasing recycling and compostable clothes; advice on the latest sustainable materials available; and how to build a sustainable, circular mindset.

Click here to download the report. 

Elsewhere in Drapers’ sustainability issue we also cover:

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.