Solving fashion's sustainability problem

Fashion is one of the world’s most polluting industries.

Its operational model is so unsustainable that profits and margins are likely to be affected by 2030 as resource costs rise. In this report, in partnership with ReGain, we explore the systemic change that needs to occur as fashion moves from a linear to a circular model.

The report includes Dame Ellen MacArthur on making fashion circular by increasing recycling and compostable clothes; advice on the latest sustainable materials available; and how to build a sustainable, circular mindset.

Click here to download the report.