Sustainable fashion: 'There is still lots more to be done'

Ahead of Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 Kerry Bannigan, founder of Conscious Fashion Campaign, explains how fashion businesses can improve their sustainability credentials.

Kerry Bannigan

What are the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and how did they come about?

The SDGs were drawn up in 2015, following a year-long consultation between multilateral stakeholders, including the 193 member states of the United Nations, the private sector, public sector, civil society, philanthropists and academics.

They form a blueprint and framework highlighting the pressing social, economic and environmental issues of our time. The 17 goals are specific targets related to poverty, inequality, climate, responsible consumption and production, the environment, prosperity, peace and justice the member states have committed to achieving by 2030.

Tell us about the Conscious Fashion Campaign, and how it works with the UN to promote the SDGs.

The Conscious Fashion Campaign, in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships, engages global industry events to commit to the achievement of the SDGs. The campaign is dedicated to driving change through advocacy, education and engagement of industry stakeholders to create a sustainable future for all.

The Conscious Fashion Campaign seeks to inspire worldwide prominent fashion industry trade shows, fashion weeks, conferences and speaker series to implement responsible marketing, operations and logistics that are mindful of social, economic and environmental impact.

Why is it important that fashion brands and retailers integrate these goals into their strategies?

The global fashion industry is worth around $2.4 trillion and employs up to 75 million people. When we think of the size and scale of this industry, we can only imagine the social, economic and environmental impacts involved. It is important for fashion brands and retailers – big and small, to weave the Sustainable Development Goals into their business DNA in an effort to set a strategic precedent and impact positive change.

How can they do this?

Attached to the 17 SDG are 169 targets and indicators that fashion brands and retailers can use as a framework for mission building, reporting and auditing. Reporting against the SDGs is an accessible way for businesses to learn about, manage and directly improve their sustainability measures, all while remaining accountable as influential actors.

What are the biggest challenges the fashion industry faces in becoming more sustainable?

In a society that perpetuates fast fashion, one of the greatest challenges is responsible consumption and production. Using the SDGs as a guiding framework, the fashion industry can think carefully and creatively about how they can reconfigure business as usual so that sustainability is prioritised, but margins are maintained.

The complexity of the sector means no one answer suits all, but by working collaboratively and in consultation with industry experts, challenges can be addressed.

I also believe that understanding the importance of inclusion and diversity is key to becoming a more sustainable industry. We are in an ever-shifting cultural and political landscape, so to serve as a global brand, you must respect and embrace what this means throughout all tiers of the business.

What progress have you seen in the industry?

There has been significant progress over the past 18 months. We saw the signing of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, the emergence of the Fashion Pact, and the commitment and uptake of the SDGs from a range of leading stakeholders.

While great exemplary progress has been made, there is still lots more to be done within this highly influential industry. With the Secretary-General of the United Nations announcing a Decade of Action for the Delivery of the SDGs in conjunction the official launch of the Conscious Fashion Campaign in December 2019, the time is now. It is expected that this year, further progress will be exponential, and the fashion industry as an influential collective will make great strides in becoming more responsible.

What advice would you give a fashion business at the beginning of its sustainability journey?

Sustainability is complex and implementing strategy can indeed be daunting. A good starting point would be to refer to the SDGs as a guiding framework and choose perhaps a selection of primary goals that you believe your business can align with and champion through its mission.

From there, businesses should consider connecting with other businesses who are further along in their impact journey for advice and resources. Effective sustainability strategy within the fashion industry is not about reinventing the wheel, but rather collaborating as a collective who ultimately want to ensure a brighter future, for people and planet.