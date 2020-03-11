There are only 10 years left to fulfil the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Steve Kenzie, executive director of the United Nations Global Compact Network, and Kerry Bannigan, founder of the Conscious Fashion Campaign, said as they opened Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020.

Addressing a packed auditorium at Kings Place in London, Kenzie explained that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were established in 2000. The 17 goals – relating to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice – were originally meant to be achieved by 2015.

However, “by 2012 it was clear that there needed to be something next – it was clear that goals weren’t going to be achieved on time, but they were working”.

The 17 goals have 169 specific targets to be achieved for 2030 – including eliminating poverty and climate action – and businesses are advised to use the UN’s “SDG compass” tool to work towards achieving them.

Bannigan, founder of the Conscious Fashion Campaign which was created to form a bridge between the UN, SDGs and fashion industries told the conference: “The UN was releasing reports on the negative impact of the fashion industry but they weren’t connected to the industry and who was doing what. So many brands have impact and give back in their business DNA.”

She continued, “One of the biggest challenges is that we’re in a society that perpetuates fast fashion, but not all fashion is bad.”

Kenzie acknowledged the positive impact of environmental campaigners such as Greta Thunberg, but admitted that shopping habits also have to change to combat the effects of fast and “throwaway” fashion: “It’s problematic. Where do you start: with the producers or consumers? Changing the minds of millions of consumers is difficult but not impossible, especially if you get the right influencers talking about it.”

With only 10 years to achieve the UN’s goals, Kenzie advised start-up companies to set sustainability targets from their inception: “Even if we don’t know if it’s achievable, it’s important that we set the ambition.”

Bannigan stated that concentrating on smaller, realistic targets could be more effective than trying to implement wholesale organisational change: “Choose one or two things, and celebrate milestones instead of feeling overwhelmed and doing nothing.”