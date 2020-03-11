“Green is good business: it means more money – but it means so much more now.”

“You may not realise you’re greenwashing until a claim is made about you,” warned Nicola Broadhurst, partner at independent law firm Stevens & Bolton, at Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020.

Broadhurst told the audience at London’s Kings Place that greenwashing was a term that was “coined to cover cynical attempts by businesses to present their products as environmentally friendly”.

She defined the practice of greenwashing as unsubstantiated claims, misleading labelling, irrelevant claims and hidden trade-offs.

Offers of organic, vegan and sustainable clothing are increasing, but fashion is a self-regulated industry. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigates 26,000 complaints each year, but “can’t fine or compel you to withdraw, but launch an adjudication”.

Complaints about companies greenwashing products can then be filed under the following acts: the Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Regulations 1999, the Consumer Rights Act 2015 and the directors’ duties in the Companies Act 2006.

Broadhurst said that under the Consumer Rights Act, the “product has to meet the pre-contract description of it. It’s about describing it accurately and fairly”.

She added that consumer trust is one of the biggest tangible benefits of accurate messaging and concluded: “Sustainability is here to stay. You can’t do nothing, so you have to do something.”