Sustainable clothing brand Ninety Percent gives away 90% of its profits to charitable causes. Co-founder Shafiq Hassan told Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 why and how the brand prioritised social responsibility from the start.

“The planet is biting back with everything we are seeing – the fires and the floods,” Hassan stated. “There has to be a change. We can’t be bystanders – we need a revolution.”

He and partner Para Hamilton launched Ninety Percent in 2018, after witnessing poverty in Bangladesh, Hassan explained: “I used to see children eeking out living from the municipal dump. It really had an impact on me.”

Ninety Percent gives 80% of profits to five chosen charities, 10% to the workers who make the clothing, and 10% to shareholders – a busines model Hassan said “was a crazy and stupid idea that banks would never finance”.

Funding came instead from parent company Echo Sourcing, which was established in 1996. The Echotex factory following in 2009 in Bangladesh – the first in the country to offer full medical insurance and paternity leave to its employees, as well as cooked meals.

Hassan thought it was important to start a brand that was eco-conscious and would put its staff at its heart: “How big businesses were run would bug me – how exploitative they were … just take and take with no give back. Only for itself and shareholders and none for planet. Neither planet or people had any say.”

When Ninety Percent launched in 2018, 65% of its materials being sustainable. This has risen to 97% in the brand’s seventh collection.

It is looking for alternatives to nylon and elastane. Hassan also said that “we are hell bent on eliminating polyester from our range”. He added: “Big businesses controlled our lives, but now we have a bigger voice thanks to social media.”

“Next year I’m hoping to make some money,” he quipped – as he showed that Ninety Percent has made losses for the last four years, including a projected loss of £600,000 for 2019/20, although this has fallen from a £828,000 loss in 2018/19.

The brand has donated £1,000 to each of the charities annually since 2016.

The chosen charities are the Big Life Foundation, BRAC (Building Resources across Communities), Children’s Hope, War Child and Wild Aid. There is a code on each clothing item to allow consumers to choose which charity to donate to. Currently only 20% of customers use this – an issue which Hassan says the brand is tackling by developing a QR code.