Edzard van der Wyck, CEO and co-founder of Sheep Inc, told Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 about putting carbon negativity and sustainability at the heart of the brand.

“Sustainability has become a messy topic for so many consumers – they don’t understand what it means,” Van der Wyck told the audience at London’s Kings Place.

“We sell merino wool sweaters. How can you get people to care? You adopt a sheep, from a farm in New Zealand.

“We keep you updated on whether it’s had lambs – this keeps the customer engaged after purchase. Every sweater we have has a tag on it, including the current location of your sheep.”

Van der Wyck continued, “There’s no point in creating a product out of a sustainable material if no one’s going to wear it.”

That is why the brand chose to create wearable crew-neck jumpers out of sustainable merino wool, sourced from farms in New Zealand that “run on renewable energy and treat workers fairly”.

Appearing alongside him was Mark Maslin, professor of climatology at University College London, who was a part of Sheep Inc’s advisory panel.

Maslin explained: “We’ve warmed the planet up by one degree. Another half degree won’t take long if we don’t take radical action.”

Each jumper offsets 310kg of carbon.

Van der Wyck said: “The most important thing is reducing our carbon impact. The farms in New Zealand are giant carbon sinks, the way they move their flock around and the way it interacts with the land.

“There is a lot of misinformation about whether carbon offsetting is good or not: it’s framed as a black and white issue but it’s more complex than that.”

Maslin added: “Offsetting is like any business – just like there are bad versus good fashion brands. Companies have to do their due diligence.”

He concluded: “Offsetting shouldn’t be a plaster – the goal is to remove all emissions.”