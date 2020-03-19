The coronavirus threat to European trade show season

The London Marathon, Premier League football matches, the release of the latest James Bond film and the St Patrick’s Day Parade – all cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mass gatherings and large-scale events are being scrapped as governments across the globe fight to control the spread of infection. Travel bans, closed borders and social curbs are casting serious doubt over whether the fashion industry will be able to make its pilgrimage to the various trade shows, fashion weeks and appointments that comprise the upcoming spring 21 buying season.

As physical events and meetings can’t happen, we’re extending our digital presence and contact through webcasts Gilles Lasbordes, general manager of Paris textile fair Première Vision

Airlines are grounding scores of flights. Much of the high street has already banned buyers from travelling, both across the UK and internationally. Disruption is expected to rage for months.

Fashion fairs are already being axed. Panorama Berlin, due to be held on 30 June-2 July, will not go ahead. At the end of last month textile trade show Texfusion London was cancelled and will now take place in October after travel bans made it impossible for more than 100 international exhibitors to attend.

Manufacturing trade show Make It British, scheduled on 17-18 March, has also been postponed until further notice amid contamination fears.

Several key dates on the fashion calendar are set to be held in countries in lockdown. Italy, home to menswear fair Pitti Uomo and kidswear show Pitti Bimbo, has been among the hardest hit by coronavirus. Both events are scheduled to be held in Florence this June, but the nation is under emergency quarantine measures that have banned all public gatherings and heavily restricted travel.

Pitti Uomo organisers have said they are working hard to host June’s menswear fair

Pitti organisers said they were “working hard” to host June’s menswear fair on the planned dates of 16-19 June, but admitted this season would not be a case of business as usual in a statement released last month.

“We are fully aware that this fair season will not be like all the others. It will be an exceptional season, combating the fear and the emergency. We’re laying down the foundations for a relaunch that is as rapid as possible.”

The physical fair will be complemented by a new digital platform that offers content and remote interaction in a bid to “boost efficiency of relationships between companies and buyers”.

Online alternatives

Other shows are also dialling up their digital presence as an alternative to face-to-face contact.

“As physical events and meetings can’t happen, we’re extending our digital presence and contact through webcasts,” explains Gilles Lasbordes, general manager of Paris textile fair Première Vision.

The organiser has cancelled some events, including Made in France Première Vision and Première Vision New York Designs show, both due to take place in April. Denim Première Vision, set to be held in Milan in early June, is currently still going ahead, as is July’s Blossom Première Vision in Paris and Première Vision Paris in September.

“Our online marketplace, which launched in 2018, allows our exhibitors to highlight their creations, and help brands to find the right companies and products to build their collections without any physical meetings in this difficult context,” Lasbordes continues.

“Considering the situation, the marketplace now allows exhibitors to present an unlimited number of products on their digital space for free.”

Jörg Wichmann, managing director of Panorama Berlin, also stresses that the event is focusing on creating a digital product and invited industry input.

Drapers contacted other key trade shows, including Scoop, Ciff, Revolver, Moda and Micam, to ask if they plan to run as normal but received no response.

Staying away

But even if shows do go ahead, brands are uncertain about exhibiting in the wake of widespread industry disruption.

“Getting samples in time [for Pitti Uomo] was always going to be tight and is now looking impossible,” the sales director of one clothing distributor, which showed at the January edition, tells Drapers. “My feeling right now is that we won’t be there. We’re so behind with samples from manufacturers that it’s untrue – even though we don’t produce in China, our trims come from there.

There are Italian customers who are yet to see that collection, which is a nightmare for us Sales director clothing distributor

“Our order books aren’t closed for autumn 20 and there are Italian customers who are yet to see that collection, which is a nightmare for us. We need to place our orders with our factories to secure September delivery so I’m having to speculate and stick my finger in the air about orders for the season.

“Thankfully everything we need for spring 20 is already on the water. My concern now is when will some of our big European clients get to see the collection – retail is completely closed down in some countries and businesses have got bigger things on their minds than placing orders.”

Visiting more UK trade shows could be an alternative to attending European fairs, he continues: “With the money we save from not going to shows like Pitti Uomo – which isn’t insignificant – we may look at attending some UK shows, although I’m yet to be convinced they are worth the investment. We’re concerned footfall will still be poor, particularly from international visitors. I just can’t see many people jumping on a plane.”

Waiting game

Buyers are taking a wait-and-see approach. Some shows, such as UK womenswear fair Scoop and Danish fairs Ciff and Revolver, are not due to take place until July and August, by which time the peak rate of infection is predicted to have passed.

“None of us know what will change from one week to the next, so it is a case of seeing what happens,” says Deryane Tadd, owner of St Albans premium womenswear independent The Dressing Room.

“You have to be mindful and take all the steps you can, but currently it is only a small minority of the population that is affected. We just don’t know what the situation will be in a few months’ time.”

Brands’ biggest priority is what to do if they have to close stores Menswear source

It is impossible to say exactly how long it will be before business goes back to normal. What is clear is that retailers and brands alike are already battling unprecedented economic uncertainty that is already having a dramatic impact on trade.

Whether buyers will be able to attend fashion weeks – such as London Fashion Week Men’s in June – is in question

The fallout could last months and is likely to bleed into upcoming buying seasons. High street retailers, including Boden and Urban Outfitters, have closed stores. Footfall has been decimated for many independents in the UK following government advice to avoid social venues and non-essential travel.

“We’ve spoken to some buyers who don’t know whether they can place any orders for autumn winter yet, which is quite scary,” says the founder of one premium accessories brand. “We’ve already changed and extended some of our order deadlines to summer so that we can actually get the stock through. We’re trying to collaborate with everyone so we can get through this together.”

One menswear source, who works with several brands who usually attend trade shows across Europe, tells Drapers: “Brands’ biggest priority is what to do if they have to close stores, so they’re putting the emphasis on digital to make up for that shortfall. There’s also issues with wholesale – stockists’ stores are so quiet that they are trying to cancel deliveries.”

Lots of boutiques are trying to cancel or postpone deliveries because they just do not have the footfall Womenswear agent

One womenswear agent who works with independents agrees: “Lots of boutiques are trying to cancel or postpone deliveries because they just do not have the footfall. Those who have a solid transactional website are still seeing sales, but those indies with just a bricks-and-mortar offer are struggling.”

The menswear source adds that buyers unable to travel may choose to play it safe when it comes to product for the next couple of seasons – a risky strategy in a saturated market where consumers demand constant excitement and newness: “A lot of big high street chains are cancelling trips and buyers are nervous – the feel, the handle and the weight of products all make a big impact on buying decisions.

“They might buy more from continuation lines, rather than buying the new -rend product, which is a big worry for retailers because they could miss out on the season’s top sellers.”

Retreat from shows

Michael Shalders is the co-owner and director of fashion agency Love Brands, which works with brands including Guess, Nu Denmark and Joop.

“We’ve pulled back from trade shows,” he tells Drapers. “The number of orders we were writing was diminishing but the costs weren’t. Even so, I’d be amazed if there wasn’t disruption to the buying season. There will be the physical disruption of buyers potentially not wanting to come to London to visit showrooms, which is a bit of a challenge.

“The other disruption will be to trade – our customers are retailers and retail will suffer. Having said that, retailers will still need stock to sell. Smart buyers might be cautious and choosy about brands, but they will need product come spring next year.”

There will be the physical disruption of buyers potentially not wanting to come to London to visit showrooms Michael Shalders, Love Brands

He adds that the agency will take measures to help protect buyers over the season, including enhanced cleaning and sanitisation: “We’ll offer to pick people up in taxis from the station to our showroom and then back or to their next appointment. Failing that, we’ll offer to visit buyers, although it isn’t ideal because you can’t take the whole collection.

“We’re also currently talking to brand partners about filming digital catwalks, as well as using photography. If we can’t see people in a showroom or elsewhere, then we’ll do as good a job as we can digitally.”

Lucy Walsh, The Brand Ambassadors

Tech solutions

Fellow agent Lucy Walsh, who founded sales agency Brand Ambassadors and represents brands including Mos Mosh, Air & Grace and Stardust, also urges the industry to make feel use of technology: “We normally only exhibit at [London womenswear show] Scoop, which isn’t until July.

“What has already changed for us is that brands would usually be showing their mid-season collection to their agents around now, which for us means flying to places like France and Denmark. Brands are holding these presentations in alternative ways, such as by video call. This has saved me time and money – it could be the way forward, particularly as we’re all trying to reduce our carbon footprint. Face-to-face meetings are still important for relationship building and camaraderie, but as mid-season collections tend to be smaller, these presentations can be done digitally.”

However, founder and owner of another premium accessories brand warns that buyers being able to physically see, and touch products is still the ideal: “There’s no doubt that the disruption will impact the new season. We manufacture in Europe and we’d typically need initial samples around early July to send to customers.

“We may need to do more of this for the season ahead, if trade shows and show rooms are cancelled – sending samples to buyers for them to review. That would work with our current stockists, and some indies might be willing to take a small order based on a lookbook and knowing the brand.

“However, most buyers would want to see and feel the product, especially as we are at the premium end of the market. We want our buyers to see our product and have the same confidence in it that we do.”

Opportunity from threat

Fast moving, alarming and difficult to predict, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak are likely to cause headaches for brands and retailers alike in the months ahead. Whether or not travel bans will be lifted in time for key events in the industry’s calendar has still yet to be seen. For many businesses, simply surviving the next few months will be the biggest and most immediate concern.

Once the dust has settled, the industry could take this as an opportunity to assess working practices – particularly in the light of the environmental crisis. Yes, face-to-face contact is vital for some buying sessions, and for relationship building, but could more be done using technology – video calls, webcasts, digital catwalks? Necessity is often the mother of invention.