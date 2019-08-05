Time to celebrate: birthday brands weather the storm

Drapers marks its 132nd birthday this week, and we’re not the only ones celebrating.
A wave of fashion businesses, from high street heavyweights to leading lights in the independent sector, are reflecting on hitting key milestones this year.
Against a backdrop of market headwinds and challenging cost pressures, it can be easy to forget that there are those who have been standing out in the sector for many years and have no intention of slowing down now.
Drapers asks some of those celebrating how they have weathered the ups and downs of retail, and how they will remain fighting fit for the future.
Among the other brands celebrating big birthdays this year are:
- Joules – 30: Read Joules’ strategy of ‘Total Retail’ and making memories
- Figleaves – 21: Read How digital pioneer Figleaves is reconnecting with customers
- AllSaints – 25
- Burlington Arcade – 200
- Derhy – 50
- and Dax – 125
