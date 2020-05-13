US retail takes a kicking from Covid-19

The coronavirus epidemic is taking its toll on the fashion retail market in the world’s biggest economy.

A global superpower led by a controversial and mercurial president, the US has never been far from the headlines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once known as the Land of Opportunity, the country has been gripped by a spiralling public health and economic crisis.

Last week, the US reported more than 70,000 deaths and 1.2 million cases of the virus. More than 26.4 million people – representing 15% of the total workforce – had claimed for unemployment benefit by the end of April, figures from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show.



Intensely competitive pre-pandemic, the US retail market has been ravaged by the crisis. Casualties have come thick and fast. Neiman Marcus filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on 7 May, blaming “inexplorable pressure” on the business from the pandemic.

It followed J Crew, once the epitome of clean-cut, preppy American fashion, which said the impact of Covid-19 had forced it to file for chapter 11 at the beginning of May.

The same week, department store Nordstrom revealed it will close 16 of its 116 full-line stores to conserve cash and strengthen the business for the long term.

The sale of Victoria Secret has been called off

The sale of Victoria’s Secret, a former giant of the US retail market, has been another victim. Owner LL Brands this month called off a sale of its majority stake in the lingerie brand to Sycamore Partners, rather than engage in costly litigation, after the private equity firm got cold feet about the effect of store closures.

US retail spend is set to decline by 5.1% this year – more than double the fall during 2009’s financial crisis, GlobalData predicts. The value of the market will decline by more than $200bn (£160bn) in 2020 compared with 2019 – the steepest slump of all countries.

Retail repercussions

The crash could have serious consequences for retailers on this side of the pond. Asos, Joules, Missguided and Primark were just some of the UK and Irish retail players targeting the US before the outbreak of infection. Having invested heavily in the market – Asos opened a $40m (£32m) Atlanta-based fulfilment centre in 2017 and Missguided opened its first US office earlier this year – retailers could now be left counting the cost of their American dreams.

“The pandemic has had a devastating impact on US retail,” explains Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. “The vast majority of retail stores are still closed and even those emerging from lockdown are not anywhere close to business as normal.

“Then there’s economic crisis. Unemployment could reach 20% in the US. Some of that unemployment will be temporary, but it still has an enormous impact on demand, particularly for discretionary products like clothing. Overall, it is not a pretty picture.”

Nordstrom is to close stores to conserve cash in the face of the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic

Saunders adds that because the US has not entered a full lockdown, the country’s retail market will fare worse than its counterpart in the UK and Germany, but slightly better than Italy and Spain. President Trump’s federal government did not order a nationwide lockdown and instead, restrictions, and when and how they are lifted, vary from state to state.

Georgia, Oklahoma, Alaska, South Carolina and California are among those to have already relaxed restrictions and allowed some retail stores to reopen. However, even those states that have relaxed lockdown have not returned to business as usual: stores in South Carolina, for example, are only allowed to reopen at 20% capacity.

“One of the more favourable things about the US for retailers is that it is so large and that there has been a different approach to social distancing regulations across the country,” Saunders adds. “On the one hand, the different regulations from state to state have been very difficult for retailers to deal with, but on the other it means there have been pockets of retail that have been allowed to carry on trading or that have come out of lockdown earlier.

“A real negative of the US market is the demand issue. In the UK, there has been a concentrated effort from the government to protect jobs [such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme] and that hasn’t really happened in the US. There are higher unemployment benefits, but consumers are still very reluctant to spend given job uncertainty.”

More than 30% of US consumers said their income or ability to work had been affected by Covid-19, in a survey conducted in April by management consultancy McKinsey & Company. More than half (54%) are being “very careful” about how they spend their money.

Opportunities and threats

The challenges in the US market are not dissuading all fashion brands and retailers from exploring the market in the future, however. Nick Jones, CEO of British lifestyle brand Joules, argues that the British lifestyle brand will still pursue international opportunities, including the US market. International sales accounted for 16.1% of Joules’s total revenue in 2019. Nordstrom and Dillard’s are among its US stockists.

Joules CEO Nick Jones has said the brand will still explore international opportunity, including the US

Speaking at Drapers Connect, the new series of digital webinars, Jones said: “Our two biggest international market are Germany and the US. In the US, our wholesale model has been impacted by what the individual states have chosen to do about lockdown.

“Physical retail has obviously been hit by store closures. However, that doesn’t change our excitement about our long-term opportunities in the market.

“Our approach will be to think very carefully about what channels to go through in the market and take time to find the right partners. We will have to make sure our partners are as future facing as we are.”

Very high levels of discounting are another challenge facing retailers looking to break the US. Already promotional, the market has now been flooded with even deeper discounts as retailers and brands attempt to rid themselves of excess spring 20 stock.

“The US retail model is based on discounting,” argues the founder of one premium menswear brand, which sells in the market through department stores including Nordstrom. “It has damaged brand integrity. Customers just don’t want to buy unless a product is discounted.

“That is coming home to roost during the pandemic, because there is absolutely nowhere for brands to go in terms of prices. Black Friday is a terrible American habit that has ruined the autumn season in the UK. The danger is that we carry on the same road as them when it comes to promotions.”

GlobalData’s Saunder’s agrees that the pandemic will only drive discounting culture in the US: “The US is generally very promotional, especially in apparel, because there is so much capacity in the market. That makes it very competitive.

“The US consumer likes the idea of getting something cheaper, that they are being savvy and snagging a bargain. Retailers are now desperate to clear stock and so we’re seeing big Sales.

“Trying to get anyone to buy at full price is going to be very difficult. According to our research, around 23.5% of apparel products were discounted in the US in April 2019. Last month, 68% of apparel products were discounted.”

High unemployment and depressed consumer confidence will hit demand in the US market for the foreseeable future. Discounting will be another thorn in fashion retailers’ sides. Breaking America will be tougher than ever.

However, the US remains a vast market and there will be areas that recover from the consequences of the pandemic more rapidly than others. The sheer size of the US will bring opportunities for businesses with the right strategy and partners.