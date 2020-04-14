What does Next's online surge say about coronavirus retail?

Drapers examines what Next reopening – and promptly reclosing – its website says about the future of retail

Almost as soon as it reopened its ecommerce site, Next was forced to close it again after hitting its new self-imposed daily order limit by 8.30am.

Next’s message to customers on its website

The retailer reopened its website for orders on the morning of Tuesday 14 April after closing its distribution centre amid coronavirus concerns for more than two weeks, but it is operating under strict new safety measures to protect staff.

As well as only allowing customers to order the number of items that the retailer believes can be picked safely on any given day, Next said it has introduced clear one-way systems and new walkways in warehouses. Initial categories made available to buy include a limited range of clothing, kidswear and a small selection of home items.

It will be heartening for many fashion bosses currently mired deep in the fallout from lockdown to see that there is at least some pent-up consumer spend waiting to be released. As Peel Hunt analyst John Stevenson argued, there is clearly “no issue with demand” at Next, which he also argued could benefit from helping to clear excess stock from third-party brands on its platform.

But despite signs of healthy demand at Next, it is still too soon to bring out the bunting in anticipation of a surge in spending once the lockdown is lifted and coronavirus no longer dominates the headlines.

Next is a high street giant that commands a large, and it appears loyal, customer base. Not all retailers will be as lucky to have the same. The business was one of the first big names to halt online trading when it paused operations at the end of March. Whether demand will remain as strong once the initial rush of excitement around ecommerce reopening dies down is yet to be seen.

Next is also in a better position than many fashion retailers to sustain demand throughout the lockdown, thanks to its wide product offer. Several categories, notably childrenswear, homeware and activewear, have held up more strongly than the overall clothing sector since stores were ordered to close on 24 March.

Babies are born and children still grow during a lockdown. Meanwhile, housebound consumers need gym gear for their new at-home fitness regimes. Some consumers are also indulging in home improvements to stave off boredom – all of this works in Next’s favour.

Retailers and brands who rely heavily on sales of occasionwear, holiday ranges and high summer collections will face a much tougher task when it comes to stimulating demand.

Next already has a very strong ecommerce offer – online sales were up 11.9% to £2.1bn in the year to January 2020, compared with £1.8bn in retail store sales. This means customers are already confident shopping from Next online and feel comfortable doing so throughout the crisis.

Sofie Willmott, lead analyst at GlobalData, aruges: “In a much better position to face the Covid-19 pandemic than many other clothing specialists given that over half of its sales are taken online, Next is wise to reopen its website now its warehouse staff can work safely, and childrenswear is the most logical product area to offer first, given that the shorter lifespans of products continue to drive replacement purchases.

“Other clothing players that quickly closed their ecommerce operations to safeguard employees’ health should consider whether they can follow in Next’s footsteps by making their distribution centres safe to work in.

“There will be much less demand for some of the formal and occasionwear brands that have closed their online sites such as Moss Bros, Quiz and Paul Smith, but others such as River Island and TK Maxx sell products that shoppers will want to buy, such as loungewear, homewares and childrenswear.”

The retail industry also has to wait and see how consumer demand reacts to what is likely to be at least another three weeks of lockdown, if not longer. It could be that, as lockdown becomes the new normal, consumers do start spending more on clothing – particularly as the weather warms up. However, it is just as likely that they will make do with what is already in their wardrobes.

And even Next will not emerge from the coronavirus crisis unscathed. The high street bellwether was already preparing for a significant downturn in sales for the duration of the pandemic, chief executive Lord Wolfson warned in mid-March.

Ratings agency Moody’s has placed the group “on review” for downgrade, despite expecting it to successfully navigate through coronavirus, because of the uncertainty about how long stores will remain closed and how quickly consumer confidence will recover.

In short, the demand at Next can be seen as potential green shoots of recovery for retail – but not a bright new future. Once lockdown is lifted, consumers will buy new clothes, go out for dinner and book holidays.

However, many will be in a much worse financial situation than they were pre-crisis, and overcoming that will be a long battle for fashion industry to fight.