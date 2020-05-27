What does the fitting room guidance mean for fashion retail?

Concerned retailers have inundated Drapers with their fears that social distancing measures – particularly closed fittings rooms and quarantined returns – will make trading close to impossible when stores reopen next month.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has given all non-essential retail stores in England the green light to reopen from 15 June, as long as the number of infections continues to fall and businesses comply with strict social distancing measures. Although customer safety is the top priority, retailers fear the complex guidelines will further damage their businesses and could push customers away for good.

What does the guidance say? Fitting rooms Fitting rooms should be closed wherever possible, given the challenges in operating them safely. Limit contact between customers and colleagues during fitting, for example by suspending fitting assistance. Where fitting rooms are essential, for example to support key workers buying critical protective clothing, they should be cleaned very frequently, typically between each use. Returns Store items that have been returned, donated, brought in for repair or extensively handled – for example, tried-on shoes or clothes – should be placed in a container or separate room for 72 hours. Such items can also be cleaned with typical household steaming or cleaning products, before displaying them on the shop floor. Materials used for cleaning can be disposed of normally. Social distancing Have clearly designated positions from which colleagues can provide advice or assistance to customers while maintaining social distancing. Work with neighbouring businesses and local authorities to consider how to spread the number of people arriving throughout the day, for example by staggering opening hours. This will help to reduce demand on public transport at key times and will avoid overcrowding.

The industry knew all too well that it would be reopening to the new, socially distanced normal whenever the call from government came. Many had prepared accordingly, taking steps such as introducing hand-sanitising stations, putting up screens around till points, limiting entries to stores, accelerating cleaning schedules and reviewing store layouts.

But the government’s guidance, released earlier this week, includes several measures that pose a particular headache for the fashion sector. Retailers must discourage customers from handling products while browsing, keep fittings rooms closed unless “essential” – such as allowing NHS workers to try on personal protective equipment – and limit contact with customers.

They must also set up “no contact” returns procedures, whereby customers take returned goods to a designated area. Items that have been returned or extensively handled, including clothes and shoes that have been tried on, must be stored in a container or separate room for 72 hours, or cleaned, before they can be displayed again on the shop floor.

John Lewis will open just two of 50 stores on 15 June

As a result, retailers of all shapes and sizes are taking a cautious approach to reopening. John Lewis & Partners has outlined plans to open shops in stages. Only the department store’s branches in Poole and Kingston – chosen because of their accessibility by car – will open on 15 June, followed by 11 others on 18 June. More shops will open throughout the summer, based on the response from customers and staff. In line with the guidance, John Lewis will keep changing rooms closed, separate returned stock for 72 hours and introduce control procedures around lifts and escalators. The retailer will also introduce a new “customer service host,” who will be tasked with answering customer questions about the social distancing measures and managing queues at store entrances.

Next has taken a similar approach, planning to open just 25 stores out of 200, all larger stores in out of town locations, on 15 June.

“John Lewis & Partners’ plan to open just two of its 50-strong store portfolio on 15 June demonstrates that introducing stringent health and safety measures will not be easy, even for major players,” warns Sofie Willmott, lead retail analyst at GlobalData. “Other retailers are likely to follow their lead and only open a small number of stores initially, both to gauge the consumer demand and to test their safety procedures. There will be teething problems as retailers find out which measures work and are adhered to by customers, but even if processes are generally successful, we are unlikely to see all shops reopening any time soon as demand remains subdued.”

Introducing strict social distancing measures poses a bigger problem for independent retailers.

“I’d almost rather have had the prime minister say don’t reopen until customers can touch items in store again,”says Jayne-Louise Roberts, owner of Jaylo’s Boutique in Christchurch, Dorset. “My customers will want to try items on. That’s why they come to my store. Stopping customers from touching items will be difficult. People like to hold clothing up against themselves to imagine what it looks like.

“There’s also the issue of stock. We’re going to have hundreds of units of stock that customers have touched or tried on locked away – the shop floor will be empty. I’m not sure it makes sense to not allow customers to try items on, but allow them to buy, take them home and return them. Products could be in a much worse state once they’ve been taken home.”

In a comment left on Drapers’ website, Darren Hoggett, owner of J&B Menswear in Norwich, agrees: “The guidelines are too strict and have an unnecessary one-size-fits-all approach. Every retailer is different and will operate in their own way to make their store safe to use. Stores with several fitting rooms and light footfall, in which we would include ourselves, could easily operate changing rooms safely on a restricted use basis.

“While safety is the number-one priority, if physical retail is going to have a chance to get back to a viable operating level, the public do not need overly restricted stores. Otherwise they will continue to use online and may give up on bricks-and-mortar retail. Some already have.”

Steve Taylor, owner of occasionwear specialist Lofty Frocks in Bournemouth, stresses the need for balance. He will reopen the store on an appointment-only basis and on selected days – Monday, Friday, and Saturday – as part of a package of measures to keep staff and customers safe.

“My main priority is to protect my staff and my customers, and we will follow the guidance wherever possible,” he says. “We’ll only have one customer in the shop to start with, we’ve got hand sanitisers on the door, we’re offering masks. We’re ticking all the boxes, but my customers do need to be able to try items on. To me, the guidance is aimed more at a big high street retailer with multiple changing rooms where social distancing would be really difficult. Also, when you go to a supermarket, how many products are customers picking up and putting back down? No one is going around sanitising the meat wrappers. Why should it be different for fashion retailers?”

He adds: “We want customers to feel reassured without going over the top and making them feel uncomfortable.”

Shopping should be a joyful experience for customers, argues Izzi Bennett, owner of womenswear retailer Izzi of Baslow, in Derbyshire: “I don’t think it is feasible that you can have a clothing business where you can’t try clothes on – it isn’t going to work. People like to touch clothing to see what it feels like. Where do you draw the line? Are you allowed to touch the hanger? Generally, people don’t need new clothes so shopping should be exciting, it should be pleasurable. We give amazing customer service where we spend hours with customers. We won’t be able to do that if they can’t try it on.”

The industry knew when retail shops were forced to close in March that the path back would be long – but perhaps not that it would be so difficult. There are certainly customers who are keen to get back in bricks-and-mortar stores, but it will be a long time before the high street looks as it did before the pandemic.