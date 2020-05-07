What we learnt this lunchtime from two leading indies

The founders of two industry-leading independent retailers have shared how they are keeping their businesses going during the pandemic.

Deryane Tadd, owner of St Albans womenswear boutique The Dressing Room, and Anna Park, founder of six-store mini-chain Anna, were the latest speakers at Drapers Connect – the new series of digital events where the industry can learn from business leaders.

The entrepreneurs discussed the role of discounting, the impact of the pandemic on the autumn 20 season and how they are balancing running a retail business from home, and much more.

Bringing together the best speakers from across the industry – from high street CEOs, award-winning independent retailers and emerging designers – Drapers Connects will bring you expert advice, insight, and inspiration direct to your laptop during these unprecedented times and beyond.

All Drapers Connects live content is free and easy to attend. See the schedule of lunchtime talks scheduled for the next few weeks.

Here are the some of today’s learnings.

Don’t play it safe “Newness is always good. When you find it, it excites you and your customer,” Tadd argued. “I’m never afraid of adding new brands, regardless of the economic climate. As a retailer, newness is what drives us, we want to talk about new products and new brands. I’ve never subscribed to the idea that you should play it safe when things get difficult.” Park agreed: “I will definitely be looking for new designers. I want people to carry on being creative and designing new labels. That is so important. It is always good to be ahead of the curve and have new designers in your store. Now is the time for new brands to come and talk to us.”

Be honest and transparent “I’ve learnt a lot about social media and presenting product online, but the key lesson for me during the pandemic has been the importance of communication,” Park said. “Communicating very clearly and regularly to everyone from customers to suppliers during this time has been so key for us. Just be open and honest.”

Consumers are still dressing up “Initially, customers were all about casualwear. Sales of cosy pieces were very strong,” said Tadd. “Denim has sold well, and T-shirts are our bestselling category, but over the last three weeks there has been a shift towards what I would describe as more optimistic orders. Customers are buying dressier pieces – not full-on occasionwear, but a nice blouse or a summer dress. “They are fed up of staying at home in a grey T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms. The weather has been in our favour. If it had been a typical wet April, I think things would have been quite different.” Park agreed: “Any trendy trainers have sold really well, as have jumpers and sweatshirts. But more and more, customers are wanting to dress up. Getting ready, dressing nicely and looking after yourself is so important, and makes a big difference to how you feel. My family have a night each week where we wear nice clothes and do a quiz together and lots of customers are doing the same.”

Discounting has a part to play “Historically, I don’t like discounting early in a season,” Park explained. “We usually start our summer Sale in late July. My approach during the pandemic has been very different: my strategy has been to get stock sold. We’ve never experienced anything like this before and we just don’t know how it is going to pan out. “We gave everyone 25% off all products at the start of lockdown, which worked really well. When we did a 40%-off promotion, and it was one of the busiest weeks we’ve ever had in more than 20 years of business. “We also ran promotions for VE Day over the bank holiday weekend. Cash is king at the moment and we have to find ways to pay our suppliers, because I want to be able to keep working with these brands once the pandemic is over. We’re all in this together.”