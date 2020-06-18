Why the corona class of 2020 has an edge

Young people are among those worst hit by the pandemic, as employment opportunities dry up. But fashion students have been using lockdown to learn vital new skills during this time that the industry will urgently need.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going, or so the old saying goes. It is an adage ringing particularly true for the current crop of fashion design students and recent graduates. Suddenly, they have had to contend with cancelled final collections, closed academic buildings, new ways of learning and the loss of precious internships. The industry’s young talent has adapted to uncertainty with speed and resilience – lessons that could well make them the ideal future fashion employee.

Take Charlotte Hartnell, a final-year student fashion design student at Bath Spa University. She had completed three of the six outfits for her final animal print-themed collection when university buildings went into lockdown March.

“We’ve had to adapt at speed because the shutdown was very sudden,” the young designer tells Drapers. “We went from preparing for Graduate Fashion Week to the university closing just a few days later. Everything happened on the spot.

“But since then I’ve done things I wouldn’t otherwise have had the opportunity to, if the pandemic hadn’t happened – such as creating a photoshoot at home with my unused fabrics, which I’ll later use to create promotional materials and a lookbook for my collection.

“It’s good preparation for the industry, because in a job things can go wrong and you have to come up with solutions quickly. Once you graduate, you have to fend for yourself and make your own decisions. We’ve just had to learn how to do that faster than previous graduates. That’s the best way to look at the current situation.”

Like many fashion students, Hartnell finds the prospect of securing her first job in the industry “daunting” – and with good reason. Many retailers, including Marks & Spencer, New Look and Burberry, have announced recruitment restrictions or freezes as they battle to save costs amid the pandemic.

Head office roles have already been cut at Mulberry, Clarks, White Stuff, LK Bennett and Debenhams. And McKinsey & Co’s Coronavirus State of Fashion report, published in May, found that more than 90% of senior executives had implemented temporary or indefinite hiring freezes. Getting that crucial first foot on the career ladder is not going to be easy for the class of 2020.

However, Hartnell argues that this generation of fashion talent will have gained skills and attributes that could give them a competitive edge: “I hope the industry looks at us and sees that we must really want to work in fashion, because we’ve made it through such an unpredictable and difficult time.

“Most students live in small flats and what they’ve managed to achieve without access to the usual facilities is inspiring.”

Sarah Mower, the British Fashion Council’s (BFC) ambassador for emerging talent and chair of the body’s Newgen committee, agrees: “The class of 2020 were in shock at the beginning. Many felt robbed of the chance to have the graduation show they’ve been dreaming of for their entire education.

“But this generation of digital natives are incredibly resourceful. I’ve long felt that I am learning from them, not the other way around. The industry should be drawing them in and commissioning them. Some of the work I’m seeing, which is done at low cost, but with maximum creativity, really is in advance of what many brands are doing.

“Having to produce smaller collections, while communicating them through video and social media without shows – this is exactly what the new world of fashion will be all about. That’s what students are practising in microcosm. This is an unexpected blessing in disguise, which is showcasing all the talents which come naturally to this new generation.”

Maria Malone, principal lecturer for fashion business at the Manchester Fashion Institute, adds: “In my experience, when times are tough in fashion, graduates become even more valuable to the industry. They’re clever, they’re enthusiastic, and they have the most current knowledge and thinking.

“Some of the best quality work I’ve seen for years has been produced during this period – students are laser focused because there’s nothing else, like part-time jobs, to distract them. They’re also the most tech-savvy generation to date – working via Zoom in the future won’t faze them.”

Students across all disciplines graduating this year can expect to find it harder to find employment – particularly well-paid employment – than their predecessors, a report published in April by the Institute of Fiscal Studies predicts. Getting a job is likely to even be more difficult than it was for those graduating during the financial crisis of 2008, the report argues.

Although there is no question it will be tough, the changing jobs market could bring different types of opportunities for graduates, argues Mal Burkinshaw, programme director for fashion at the University of Edinburgh: “The landscape for fashion designers is obviously going to change, but I’m hopeful that the freelance market will open back up.

“It has become quite narrow in recent years. I tell my students that they are going to make the best freelancers ever because of the skills they’ve learned during this time. It could well be that they build up their careers by offering a week of something here or two months of their time there, becoming better salespeople for their work as a result.

“The industry should view these graduates as something very special – they’re tough and they’ll be able to deal with anything the industry throws at them. Many have had to include expanded technical information and fabric information in their portfolios, which will stand them in good stead in their first jobs and had to learn to communicate their ideas very clearly, because they haven’t been able to make the final garments.”

There are also parts of the retail industry that have not only survived, but thrived, during the crisis, and are still looking to recruit young talent as a result.

Jess Lumb, a final-year fashion design student specialising in sportswear at the University of Westminster, found out last month that she had been offered a job as an assistant menswear designer at health and fitness brand My Protein. Sportswear has been one area that has thrived under lockdown.

Lumb hopes ways of working adopted during the pandemic will bring about lasting changes in the fashion industry: “We did produce our final collections in February, but all of our other work has been done digitally, through a portfolio, drawings and CAD renderings,” she explains.

“It has suited me because I really like the idea of producing less waste. It has shown we don’t really need to make all these collections. Having less resources has also meant I’ve had to be so much more focused. Without a studio to play around in, I’ve really had to think: what am I trying to produce and what’s the best way to do it?

“I’ve also downloaded 3D-digital-design software – I know before the pandemic the industry was starting to design in this way and I hope that carries on, because it reduces waste and is helpful if we’re suddenly forced to work from home or on the go again in the future.”

There is no sugar coating the fact that graduating into an industry beset with recruitment freezes and head office redundancies will not be easy. But the class of 2020 have already proved to be resilient and have the digital skills retailers need. If anyone understands what shape the post-pandemic fashion industry will take, and what the sector needs to survive, it will be them.