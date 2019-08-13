Carmel: a one-stop global solution

Carmel Clothing, winner of the 2018 Drapers Award for Fashion Supplier of the Year, continues to innovate to provide an end-to-end service for the high street.

We’ve come a long way since our humble beginnings as skirt pleaters in London’s East End back in 1957.

Today, Carmel Clothing is an award-winning, global women’s and children’s wear design and manufacturing brand, providing end-to-end solutions for the high street.

With fully functional international sales offices in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, China, Romania and London, and joint ventures with factories and mills globally, we take our customers directly to source offering direct pricing.

Our network also provides customers the benefit of trading directly with local sales and design teams, lowering costs and speeding up production times. Offices and affiliated factories in Sri Lanka and Vietnam offer the duty benefits of belonging to SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) and European Union GSP (Generalised Scheme of Preferences).

The Carmel Design Hub in London prides itself on the ability to translate new and emerging trends. The hub’s hand-picked team are known for consistently creating award-winning, bestselling designs for the global market across our four key product ranges: outerwear, tailoring, softs and jersey, and kidswear.

At Carmel, we’ve always embraced technology and new ways of working. Our software platform, Optitex, allows us to create 3D patterns on customer-specific digital avatars before having to commit to cutting cloth to create samples. This means our design team can speed up decision making for our customers.

We can also overlay print options and new colours on winning styles, speeding up repeat times. Customers are invited to online virtual fit meetings, again saving time and the need to travel between offices, further reducing our carbon footprint.

We all have a responsibility to embrace sustainability and ethical trading. Managed and controlled by our on-site compliance operatives, we aim for our extensive network of associated factories in all locations to be ethically and technically compliant.

At Carmel, we’re always looking ahead, creating flexible, innovative solutions to help improve efficiency with a firm focus on delivering key fashion trends and service at an unbeatable price.

Visit carmelclothing.global for the full story.