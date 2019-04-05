Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Coming up: Drapers' features and specials 2019

5 April 2019

Full screenfeatures list new

Upcoming features and specials in Drapers magazine for the coming quarter

 

See below for your contacts in the commercial team
Issue date*  Ad copy deadline*

11 January

 

NEXT GENERATION SPECIAL

 

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Drapers’ flagship 30 Under 30 initiative spotlights the standout young talent in the fashion retail industry

 

London Fashion Week Men’s and Spring 19 product preview

4 January

18 January

 

THE MENSWEAR ISSUE

 

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Everything you need to know about this growth market for autumn 19, and our exclusive shoot

 

Pitti Uomo and London Textiles Fair

11 January

 

25 January

 

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

NRF in New York, Milan Men’s Fashion Week and Fashion SVP

18 January

 

1 February

 

KIDSWEAR SPECIAL

 

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

The changing dynamics and new entrants in this market, as well as key trends in childrenswear

 

Harrogate Fashion Week, Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Jacket Required

25 January

 

8 February

THE WOMENSWEAR ISSUE

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Our autumn 19 buying guide and exclusive shoot

Copenhagen shows: CIFF, Revolver,

1 February

 

15 February

LINGERIE SPECIAL

 

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Latest developments in the market, and the brands and styles to look out for

 

Scoop, Pure/Pure Menswear/Bubble, New York Men’s Fashion Week

8 February

22 February

THE FOOTWEAR ISSUE

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Drapers’ buying and product guide, and exclusive photoshoot

New York Fashion Week, Micam, Moda, Premiere Vision

15 February

1 March

TEXTILES SPECIAL

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Looking ahead to upcoming trends, with features and a market overview

London Fashion Week

22 February

8 March

DRAPERS GENDER EQUALITY IN FASHION SURVEY

International Women’s Day coverage

1 March

15 March

 

Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2019 coverage

8 March

22 March

DENIM SPECIAL

Market update and latest developments

15 March

29 March

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Texfusion/London Print Design Fair

22 March

5 April

MENSWEAR HIT OR MISS

Drapers mystery shopper visits a UK shopping centre and rates the stores on product, store environment, customer service and other metrics

29 March

12 April

WOMENSWEAR HIT OR MISS

ACCESSORIES FOCUS: SUNGLASSES MARKET 

Drapers mystery shopper visits a UK shopping centre and rates the stores on product, store environment, customer service and other metrics

Market update and brands to know

5 April

19 April

FOOTWEAR HIT OR MISS

Drapers mystery shopper visits a UK shopping centre and rates the stores on product, store environment, customer service and other metrics

12 April

3 May

DRAPERS SPRING 20 TRADE SHOW CALENDAR

Your definitive guide to the next buying season

26 April

17 May

CHILDRENSWEAR HIT OR MISS

Issue is handed out at
Drapers Digital Awards

Drapers mystery shopper visits a UK shopping centre and rates the stores on product, store environment, customer service and other metrics

High street preview – autumn 19 

Accessories focus: Hairclips

10 May
24 May

DRAPERS DIGITAL FESTIVAL AND AWARDS COVERAGE

Graduate Fashion Week preview 

17 May
 7 June

SWIMWEAR SPECIAL

 

TRADE SHOWS

Market update and brands to know

The results of the first Drapers Sustainability Survey

Make It British Live 

 31 May
 14 June

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

 

GRADUATE FASHION WEEK

High street preview – autumn 19

 7 June
 21 June

 TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Autumn 19 season’s preview 

14 June
 28 June

FOOTWEAR AWARDS WINNERS AND FINALISTS

TRADE SHOWS

Issue is handed out at Drapers Footwear Awards

 

London Fashion Week Men’s and Pitti Uomo 

 21 June
5 July

TRADE SHOWS

 Paris Fashion Week Men’s

28 June
12 July

THE WOMENSWEAR ISSUE

Drapers’ spring 20 buying guide and exclusive shoots 

5 July
19 July

ATHLEISURE REPORT

Market update and brands to know 

12 July
26 July

THE MENSWEAR ISSUE

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Drapers’ spring 20 buying guide and exclusive shoots

Scoop, Pure, London Textile Fair

19 July
 2 August

CHILDRENSWEAR SPECIAL

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Market update and brands to know 

Jacket Required 

26 July 
9 August

LINGERIE SPECIAL

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Market update and brands to know 

Moda

2 August
16 August

THE FOOTWEAR ISSUE

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT

Drapers’ spring 20 buying guide and exclusive shoots

CIFF, Revolver

9 August

*Content and dates are subject to change

Your contacts in the commercial team

Market sectorContact Direct line
COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR Paul Stewart

020 3953 2054
 Womenswear, lingerie, kidswear, retailers and footwear  Lisa Govier  020 3953 2960
 Menswear, trade shows, property, denim and textiles  Olly Dolphin  020 3953 2926
 Recruitment, suppliers and agencies  Ross Mitchell  020 3953 2113
 Retailers and multichannel  Olivia Griffiths  020 3953 2097
 Technology and ecommerce reports Johnnie Norton  020 3953 2728

 

 

Tags

Comment

