Coming up: Drapers' features and specials 2019

Upcoming features and specials in Drapers magazine for the coming quarter
|Issue date*
|Ad copy deadline*
|
11 January
|
NEXT GENERATION SPECIAL
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Drapers’ flagship 30 Under 30 initiative spotlights the standout young talent in the fashion retail industry
London Fashion Week Men’s and Spring 19 product preview
|
4 January
|
18 January
|
THE MENSWEAR ISSUE
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Everything you need to know about this growth market for autumn 19, and our exclusive shoot
Pitti Uomo and London Textiles Fair
|
11 January
|
25 January
|
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
NRF in New York, Milan Men’s Fashion Week and Fashion SVP
|
18 January
|
1 February
|
KIDSWEAR SPECIAL
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
The changing dynamics and new entrants in this market, as well as key trends in childrenswear
Harrogate Fashion Week, Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Jacket Required
|
25 January
|
8 February
|
THE WOMENSWEAR ISSUE
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Our autumn 19 buying guide and exclusive shoot
Copenhagen shows: CIFF, Revolver,
|
1 February
|
15 February
|
LINGERIE SPECIAL
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Latest developments in the market, and the brands and styles to look out for
Scoop, Pure/Pure Menswear/Bubble, New York Men’s Fashion Week
|
8 February
|
22 February
|
THE FOOTWEAR ISSUE
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Drapers’ buying and product guide, and exclusive photoshoot
New York Fashion Week, Micam, Moda, Premiere Vision
|
15 February
|
1 March
|
TEXTILES SPECIAL
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Looking ahead to upcoming trends, with features and a market overview
London Fashion Week
|
22 February
|
8 March
|
DRAPERS GENDER EQUALITY IN FASHION SURVEY
|
International Women’s Day coverage
|
1 March
|
15 March
|
|
Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2019 coverage
|
8 March
|
22 March
|
DENIM SPECIAL
|
Market update and latest developments
|
15 March
|
29 March
|
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Texfusion/London Print Design Fair
|
22 March
|
5 April
|
MENSWEAR HIT OR MISS
|
Drapers mystery shopper visits a UK shopping centre and rates the stores on product, store environment, customer service and other metrics
|
29 March
|
12 April
|
WOMENSWEAR HIT OR MISS
ACCESSORIES FOCUS: SUNGLASSES MARKET
|
Drapers mystery shopper visits a UK shopping centre and rates the stores on product, store environment, customer service and other metrics
Market update and brands to know
|
5 April
|
19 April
|
FOOTWEAR HIT OR MISS
|
Drapers mystery shopper visits a UK shopping centre and rates the stores on product, store environment, customer service and other metrics
|
12 April
|
3 May
|
DRAPERS SPRING 20 TRADE SHOW CALENDAR
|
Your definitive guide to the next buying season
|
26 April
|
17 May
|
CHILDRENSWEAR HIT OR MISS
Issue is handed out at
|
Drapers mystery shopper visits a UK shopping centre and rates the stores on product, store environment, customer service and other metrics
High street preview – autumn 19
Accessories focus: Hairclips
|
10 May
|24 May
|
DRAPERS DIGITAL FESTIVAL AND AWARDS COVERAGE
|
Graduate Fashion Week preview
|
17 May
|7 June
|
SWIMWEAR SPECIAL
TRADE SHOWS
|
Market update and brands to know
The results of the first Drapers Sustainability Survey
Make It British Live
|
31 May
|14 June
|
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
GRADUATE FASHION WEEK
High street preview – autumn 19
|
7 June
|21 June
|
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Autumn 19 season’s preview
|
14 June
|28 June
|
FOOTWEAR AWARDS WINNERS AND FINALISTS
TRADE SHOWS
|
Issue is handed out at Drapers Footwear Awards
London Fashion Week Men’s and Pitti Uomo
|
21 June
|5 July
|
TRADE SHOWS
|
Paris Fashion Week Men’s
|
28 June
|12 July
|
THE WOMENSWEAR ISSUE
|
Drapers’ spring 20 buying guide and exclusive shoots
|
5 July
|19 July
|
ATHLEISURE REPORT
|
Market update and brands to know
|
12 July
|26 July
|
THE MENSWEAR ISSUE
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Drapers’ spring 20 buying guide and exclusive shoots
Scoop, Pure, London Textile Fair
|
19 July
|2 August
|
CHILDRENSWEAR SPECIAL
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Market update and brands to know
Jacket Required
|
26 July
|9 August
|
LINGERIE SPECIAL
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Market update and brands to know
Moda
|
2 August
|16 August
|
THE FOOTWEAR ISSUE
TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT
|
Drapers’ spring 20 buying guide and exclusive shoots
CIFF, Revolver
|
9 August
*Content and dates are subject to change
Your contacts in the commercial team
|Market sector
|Contact
|Direct line
|COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR
|Paul Stewart
|
020 3953 2054
|Womenswear, lingerie, kidswear, retailers and footwear
|Lisa Govier
|020 3953 2960
|Menswear, trade shows, property, denim and textiles
|Olly Dolphin
|020 3953 2926
|Recruitment, suppliers and agencies
|Ross Mitchell
|020 3953 2113
|Retailers and multichannel
|Olivia Griffiths
|020 3953 2097
|Technology and ecommerce reports
|Johnnie Norton
|020 3953 2728
