Sainsbury's clothing sales edge down

Total sales of Sainbury’s Tu clothing line fell by 0.2% in the third quarter of the 2018/19 financial year.
The results cover the 15 weeks to 5 January. Despite the slight decline, Sainsbury’s said that it had managed to produce strong full-price sales growth “in a tough market”.
Sainsbury’s is due to present its full year results on 1 May, and said it was “on track” to achieve £200m of cost savings this year.
Its general merchandise (non-food) sales fell by 2.3%, and it said that the market remained “highly competitive”, and that margins were under pressure.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.