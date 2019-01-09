Sainsbury's clothing sales edge down

Total sales of Sainbury’s Tu clothing line fell by 0.2% in the third quarter of the 2018/19 financial year.

The results cover the 15 weeks to 5 January. Despite the slight decline, Sainsbury’s said that it had managed to produce strong full-price sales growth “in a tough market”.

Sainsbury’s is due to present its full year results on 1 May, and said it was “on track” to achieve £200m of cost savings this year.

Its general merchandise (non-food) sales fell by 2.3%, and it said that the market remained “highly competitive”, and that margins were under pressure.