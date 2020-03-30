Ted Baker appoints CEO

Osbourne joined Ted Baker in November 2019 as chief financial offer before being appointed as acting chief executive in December 2019.

She joined from Debenhams, where she had worked as chief financial officer since August 2018, following a stint as CFO at Domino’s. She worked at John Lewis as finance and strategy director from 2011 until 2015. She has also held senior positions with Sodexo, Kingfisher and PepsiCo.

Osborne said: ”The time I have spent at Ted Baker has quickly confirmed to me what a special business this is. We have challenges to face into in the coming months, not least the significant uncertainty caused by Covid-19, but I am confident that we will succeed through the hard work of our colleagues and the strength of our brand.

“Over the last few months we have put together a clear plan to transform Ted Baker and ensure its long-term success. I look forward to leading the business through this critical period of change and seeing the benefits of our plan come to fruition.”

The Ted Baker board also confirmed the search for a chairman is “progressing well”. Sharon Baylay will continue to lead the board as acting chair in the interim period.

The board also confirmed that Jennifer Roebuck, currently a non-executive director on the PLC Board, will be taking up her previously announced leadership role of chief customer officer on 1 April and will therefore be stepping down from her non-executive position on the PLC Board on that date.