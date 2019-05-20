Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Fashion's rising stars: Drapers' Graduate Fashion Week 2019 preview

20 May 2019 By

Anna Bishop, Manchester Metropolitan University

Anna Bishop, Manchester Metropolitan University

  • Anna Bishop, Manchester Metropolitan University

  • Alexandra Fan, Edinburgh College of Art

  • Jessica Parsons, Birmingham City University

  • Alice Kitching, Leeds Arts University

  • Agnese Balsamini, Accademia Costume and Moda, Rome

  • Emily McKenzie, Leeds Arts University

  • Brian McLysaght, Edinburgh College of Art

  • Emily Davies, De Montfort University

  • Charley Parr, University of Central Lancashire

  • Carline Zhou, University of Salford

  • Demi Hardy, Solent University

  • Celine Constantinides, University of Huddersfield

  • Chloe Bagge, Leeds Arts University

  • Chelsea Flinn, University of Huddersfield

  • Lucy Mills, Manchester Metropolitan University

  • Evaristo Cunha Pereira, Solent University

  • Jasmine Farmer, Nottingham Trent University

  • Kaytii Emmeline Matthews, Leeds Arts University

  • Jogaile Zairyte, University of Portsmouth

  • Emily Vernum, De Montfort University

  • Molly Board, Arts University Bournemouth

  • Katie Martinez, Arts University Bournemouth

  • Delphine Gwilliam-O'Connor, Arts University Bournemouth

  • Megan Uren, Nottingham Trent University

  • Suzie Bostock, Manchester Metropolitan University

  • Morgan Allen, Manchester Metropolitan University

  • Margaret Sam, Kingston University

  • Amy McCann, Nottingham Trent University

  • Lydia Jackson, Nottingham Trent University

  • Gina Foice, Arts University Bournemouth

  • Suet Lin Goh, De Montfort University

  • Lingshan Fan, University of Central Lancashire

  • Emanuele Piarulli, Leeds Arts University

  • Georgia Jackson, De Montfort University

  • Sarish Alam, Birmingham City University

  • Megan Cummings, Arts University Bournemouth

  • Laura-Shannon Harding, Leeds Arts University

  • Elanah Gilmour, Arts University Bournemouth

  • Jisoo Kang, Nottingham Trent University

  • Maria Streang, Arts University Bournemouth

  • Alisha Kumar, Nottingham Trent University

  • Lydia Rose, Solent University

  • Emma Smith, University of Huddersfield

  • Gfwonline

Ahead of Graduate Fashion Week 2019, which takes place on 2-5 June at the Old Truman Brewery in London’s Shoreditch, see Drapers’ pick of some of the students to watch out for.

