Digital Edition: 10 August 2018

This week’s issue focuses on the expanding lingerie market. New and established brands are pushing the boundaries of women’s underwear, and diversifying in styles, fabrics, colours and sizing. - The owner of Odyssey Boutique tells us about her award-winning approach to customer service; - We investigate the strategies retailers and brands are using to cut costs;- And we report on the best products featured at Birmingham trade show, Moda.