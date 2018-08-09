Digital Edition: 10 August 2018

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
This week’s issue focuses on the expanding lingerie market. New and established brands are pushing the boundaries of women’s underwear, and diversifying in styles, fabrics, colours and sizing. - The owner of Odyssey Boutique tells us about her award-winning approach to customer service; - We investigate the strategies retailers and brands are using to cut costs;- And we report on the best products featured at Birmingham trade show, Moda.