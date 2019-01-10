Digital Edition: 11 January 2019

A new year always kicks off with Drapers Next Generation, when we focus on young talent in the industry.

Drapers cover 11 January 2019

Our flagship 30 Under 30 initiative identifies the rising stars – from designers to merchandisers, from lawyers to brand founders – who are shaping the future of fashion retail. Meet them and the some of the alumni – including the founders of luxury sports brand Castore – who have made the list over the last 10 years of the programme. (And if you are interested in sponsoring a networking event with our 30 Uner 30 alumni, please get in touch with Lisa Govier on lisa.govier@emap.com or 020 3953 2960/07970 205586.)

Drapers Next Generation also explains how start-ups can successfully scale up, and how companies can attract and retain the brightest tech talent.

At the start of the year we also look ahead with:

Fashion business leaders’ predictions for 2019

Cutting-edge shop design

What fashion retail needs to thrive in 2019

The digital trends that will shape this year

Key dates for your diary

And we preview autumn 19 fashion, reporting from the front rows of London Fashion Week Men’s and in six pages of the best new-season product.