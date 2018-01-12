Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Cover 120118

Digital edition: 12 January 2018

12 January 2018

This week’s issue features our annual Next Generation project which celebrates the young people achieving big things in fashion retail. This project includes an interview with Jack Wills founder Peter Williams on his recipe for success, a look at the key routes to the top of retail, an investigation into flexible working, and a review of the new roles emerging in fashion retail. This issue also includes the Executive Predictions feature looking at how retail’s top players predict 2018 ...

