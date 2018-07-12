Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

13 July 2018 cover

Digital edition: 13 July 2018

12 July 2018

This week’s issue features our womenswear special, showcasing all the key trends and styles that you need to know about for your spring 19 buy. Alongside Drapers’ exclusive shoot, you can also find a womenswear market overview outlining the changing trends across the sector and an interview with Jurgen Leuthe, the managing director of premium womenswear brand Luisa Cerano.

Read this and a limited number of other articles, plus get customisable email alerts. Sign up for guest access.

Subscribe to Drapers today for

  • FASHION NEWS & INSIGHT
  • SEASONAL AND SECTOR ANALYSIS
  • INDUSTRY OPINION
  • IN-DEPTH REPORTS & BEST PRACTICE

 

Drapers