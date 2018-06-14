Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

cover 15 June 2018

Digital edition: 15 June 2018

14 June 2018

This week’s issue features a profile interview with Claire Miles, the boss of The Shop at Bluebird, as it flies into its new home; a look at how retailers are turning to Qatar to capitalise on the next World Cup hotspot; a focus on House of Fraser and whether its CVA plan will be enough to get it back on track; a preview of the best buys for the spring 19 season; and a feature looking at immigrants’ invaluable contribution to UK fashion.

