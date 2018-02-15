Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

16 feb 2018 cover

Digital edition: 16 February 2018

15 February 2018

This week’s issue features our lingerie special, including a rundown of the key brands and styles you need to know about, an interview with Figleaves CEO Miriam Lahage, an interview with La Perla’s creative directorJulia Haart, and an overview of the booming lingerie market. The magazine also features a look at the new Silvertown Quays retail development, our reports from the Pure London and Micam trade shows and an analysis about what lies ahead for New Look.

Subscribe to Drapers today for

  • FASHION NEWS & INSIGHT
  • SEASONAL AND SECTOR ANALYSIS
  • INDUSTRY OPINION
  • IN-DEPTH REPORTS & BEST PRACTICE

 

Drapers

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO KEEP READING

Read this and a limited number of other articles, plus get customisable email alerts. Sign up for guest access.