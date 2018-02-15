Digital edition: 16 February 2018

This week’s issue features our lingerie special, including a rundown of the key brands and styles you need to know about, an interview with Figleaves CEO Miriam Lahage, an interview with La Perla’s creative directorJulia Haart, and an overview of the booming lingerie market. The magazine also features a look at the new Silvertown Quays retail development, our reports from the Pure London and Micam trade shows and an analysis about what lies ahead for New Look.