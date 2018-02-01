Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

kidswear cover 2 Feb 2018

Digital edition: 2 February 2018

1 February 2018

This week’s issue features our kidswear special which looks at the changing dynamics within this sector and the key trends and brands that you need to know about. Also in this magazine is a profile interview with Start-Rite CEO Ian Watson on the brand’s relaunch, a comment piece on what Burberry needs to do to regain its buzz, and a roundup from the Jacket Required and Bubble London trade shows, alongside all the trends from the Paris men’s catwalks. 

