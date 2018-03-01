Digital edition: 2 March 2018

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
This week’s issue features our round up of the London Fashion Week catwalks including all the key trends you need to know about, an investigation into whether the rejig of Designers at Debenhams is enough to save the department store retailer, an interview with the CEO of Aspinal Lisa Montague, and a look at the key fabric trends that emerged from the spring 19 edition of Premiere Vision.