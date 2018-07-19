Digital edition: 20 July 2018

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
This week’s issue features our athleisure special, including analysis of the latest developments across the sector and the key brands you need to know about from a trend and sustainability perspective. There is also a profile interview with the chairman and CEO of Italian sportswear brand Diadora on its 70th anniversary, focused on its reinvention and reshoring, and a look at the key shop design trends.