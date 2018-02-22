Digital edition: 23 February 2018

This week’s issue is the footwear and accessories special, featuring our exclusive autumn 18 buying guide, an analysis of the footwear and accessories market and a report from the Micam footwear trade show in Milan. The issue also features a profile interview with Pentland Brands CEO Andy Long, a tour around Westfield London’s new £600m extension and John Lewis flagship store, and a roundup of the key trends that emerged from New York Fashion Week.