Drapers cover 23 Feb 2018

Digital edition: 23 February 2018

22 February 2018

This week’s issue is the footwear and accessories special, featuring our exclusive autumn 18 buying guide, an analysis of the footwear and accessories market and a report from the Micam footwear trade show in Milan. The issue also features a profile interview with Pentland Brands CEO Andy Long, a tour around Westfield London’s new £600m extension and John Lewis flagship store, and a roundup of the key trends that emerged from New York Fashion Week.

