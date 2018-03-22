Digital edition: 23 March 2018

This week’s issue includes our denim special, with features a look at the key denim developments across the high street, a focus on how Pepe Jeans is trying to create greener jeans, and a piece on the relaunch of Current Elliott. It also has the first of this season’s Hit or Miss secret shopper series focused on online returns, analysis of the key trends that have emerged from the autumn 18 catwalks, an investigation into the future potential of voice search for retailers, and an interview ...