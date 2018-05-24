Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

250518 cover

Digital edition: 25 May 2018

24 May 2018

This week’s issue features Drapers’ analysis of the impact of Meghan Markle’s wedding dresses on bridal, occasionwear as well as high street trends, a preview of all the key designers and collections you need to know about ahead of Graduate Fashion Week, an investigation into how retailers can approach change like tech firms, and a profile interview with the founders of Rixo London. 

