Digital edition: 25 May 2018

This week’s issue features Drapers’ analysis of the impact of Meghan Markle’s wedding dresses on bridal, occasionwear as well as high street trends, a preview of all the key designers and collections you need to know about ahead of Graduate Fashion Week, an investigation into how retailers can approach change like tech firms, and a profile interview with the founders of Rixo London.