milan cover 26 Jan 18

Digital edition: 26 January 2018

25 January 2018

This week’s issue features all the trends you need to know about from the autumn 18 Milan catwalks, a roundup from the spring 19 edition of the London Textile Fair, a feature looking at how independent retailers can protect their businesses against extreme weather, a profile interview with independent footwear retailer Bells Shoes, and an investigation into why it has taken so long for luxury retailers to go digital.

Drapers

