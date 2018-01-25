Digital edition: 26 January 2018

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
This week’s issue features all the trends you need to know about from the autumn 18 Milan catwalks, a roundup from the spring 19 edition of the London Textile Fair, a feature looking at how independent retailers can protect their businesses against extreme weather, a profile interview with independent footwear retailer Bells Shoes, and an investigation into why it has taken so long for luxury retailers to go digital.