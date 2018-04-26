Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

001 dre 270418 cover

Digital edition: 27 April 2018

26 April 2018

As we host the Drapers Digital Festival, this week’s edition focuses on technology that tackles the challenge of customer convenience for retailers. We also look at the impact the impending royal wedding is having on the occasionwear market, analyse what the gender pay gap data really tells us about equality in fashion retail, and make our final visit to Westgate Oxford to test its menswear offering in our Hit or Miss series.

