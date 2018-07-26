Digital edition: 27 July

This week’s issue is the menswear special, featuring insight into how the market is developing and Drapers’ pick of the best spring 19 product to guide your buy. We interview designer Oliver Spencer to find out why he calls himself a “shopkeeper through and through” and the reasons the menswear market is changing so fast. We also talk to the founders of lifestyle marketplace Opumo and the head of fast fashion etailer BoohooMan about their growth plans.