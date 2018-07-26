Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Cover 001 dre 270718

Digital edition: 27 July

26 July 2018

This week’s issue is the menswear special, featuring insight into how the market is developing and Drapers’ pick of the best spring 19 product to guide your buy. We interview designer Oliver Spencer to find out why he calls himself a “shopkeeper through and through” and the reasons the menswear market is changing so fast. We also talk to the founders of lifestyle marketplace Opumo and the head of fast fashion etailer BoohooMan about their growth plans.

