Digital edition: 3 August 2018

In this week’s issue, we take a look at kidswear, drawing together the essential new brands, and examining how kids’ footwear is growing and has been influenced by the adult market. We present Drapers’ pick of the new and relaunched brands from Jacket Required and showroom Just Around The Corner. The Drapers Interview is with Bav Samani and Liam Green, founders of cult young fashion favourite Hype. And we explore how retailers and brands are going green by sourcing alternative packaging, ...