Digital edition: 4 May 2018

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
This week’s issue features a profile interview with fitness apparel brand Gymshark’s founder and chief brand officer Ben Francis and chief executive Steve Hewitt; an investigation into transparency across fashion supply chains post Rana Plaza; all the highlights from the Drapers Digital Festival; our latest diversity feature looking at accessibility for the disabled in fashion; and finally the show calendar providing all the essential trade show dates for your diary.