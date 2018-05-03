Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

may 4th 2018 cover

Digital edition: 4 May 2018

3 May 2018

This week’s issue features a profile interview with fitness apparel brand Gymshark’s founder and chief brand officer Ben Francis and chief executive Steve Hewitt; an investigation into transparency across fashion supply chains post Rana Plaza; all the highlights from the Drapers Digital Festival; our latest diversity feature looking at accessibility for the disabled in fashion; and finally the show calendar providing all the essential trade show dates for your diary.

