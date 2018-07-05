Digital edition: 6 July 2018

This week Drapers has sustainability at its heart, comprising the sustainability report alongside a series of features focused on the issue. The key theme is how retailers can create a circular business model. The issue features profile interviews with campaigner Ellen MacArthur and sustainable fashion brand house VF’s EMEA president Martino Scabbia Guerrini. It also includes all the data you need on sustainable futures, a look at how to build a sustainable cultural change, and the ...