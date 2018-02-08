Digital edition: 8 February 2018

This week’s magazine is the Autumn 18 Womenswear Issue, which features our exclusive shoot covering all the key looks you need to know about for the season. Alongside this you can find a market overview of the womenswear sector, a profile interview with Julia Jaconelli, owner of womenswear independent Courtyard, and a round up of the Cophenhagen and Scoop London trade shows.