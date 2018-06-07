Digital edition: 8 June 2018

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
This week’s issue features all the winners of the Drapers Footwear Awards 2018, including a profile interview with Lifetime Achievement winner supplier Stuart Lamb. Alongside this are the highlights of high street retailers’ autumn 18 collections, a feature looking at how technology is revolutionising the product drop model, and an analysis of the future green potential for fashion.