Digital edition: 9 March 2018

This week’s issue features our International Women’s Day coverage, which includes a profile interview with Karen Millen CEO Beth Butterwick and interviews with other female figureheads across the fashion industry who reveal the women that have inspired them, and the lessons they have learned along the way during their careers. Also featured in this issue is our round up of the key trends from Milan Fashion Week, and a comment from the new head of JD.com’s Paris office about why European ...