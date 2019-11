Drapers' editorial features and fashion specials 2020

See below for your contacts in the commercial team

10 January NEXT GENERATION SPECIAL Drapers’ flagship 30 Under 30 initiative spotlights the standout young talent in the fashion retail industry

Predictions for 2020 and the next decade

Spring 20 brand product preview

Spring 20 brand product preview 3 January

17 January THE MENSWEAR ISSUE

– will be at JACKET REQUIRED Our 34-page guide to the menswear market for autumn 20, including product selections and our exclusive shoots

Includes coverage of London Fashion Week Men's and Pitti Uomo

24 January TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT Reports from Berlin Fashion Week and trade shows Panorama, Seek, Premium, Selvedge Run and Zeitgeist, Show & Order, NRF in New York and Milan Fashion Week Men’s 17 January

31 January KIDSWEAR SPECIAL

– will be at BUBBLE and INDX The changing dynamics and new entrants in the childrenswear market, as well as key trends

Paris Fashion Week, Jacket Required and Just Around the Corner

7 February THE WOMENSWEAR ISSUE

– will be at PURE and and SCOOP Our 30-page autumn 20 womenswear buying guide, market analyis and exclusive shoots

Copenhagen Fashion Week and trade shows CIFF and Revolver, Harrogate Fashion Week, Fashion SVP

14 February STORE DESIGN, INTERIORS, SHOPFIT SPECIAL

– will be at EUROSHOP Latest developments in store design

Pure and Scoop

21 February THE FOOTWEAR ISSUE

– will be at MICAM and MODA Drapers’ 20-page autumn 20 footwear buying and product guide, and exclusive photoshoots

New York Fashion Week and Premiere Vision

28 February TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT London Fashion Week, Moda, MIcam and Sole Fashion 21 February

6 March SUSTAINABILITY SPECIAL

– will be at DRAPERS SUSTAINABLE FASHION All the latest developments in sustainable fashion

Milan Fashion Week

13 March INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY issue Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 coverage

International Women’s Day features

Paris Fashion Week

20 March 13 March

27 March DENIM SPECIAL Denim market update and best product

Textile Forum

3 April WOMENSWEAR HIT OR MISS Drapers mystery shopper visits a UK shopping centre and rates the stores on product, store environment, customer service and other metrics

Texfusion

24 April DIGITAL AND TECHNOLOGY SPECIAL

– will be at DRAPERS DIGITAL FESTIVAL MENSWEAR HIT OR MISS Latest digital and tech developments

Drapers mystery shopper visits a UK shopping centre and rates the stores on product, store environment, customer service and other metrics

1 May FOOTWEAR HIT OR MISS Drapers mystery shopper visits a UK shopping centre and rates the stores on product, store environment, customer service and other metrics 24 April

8 May DRAPERS SPRING 21 TRADE SHOW CALENDAR Your definitive guide to the next buying season

Drapers Digital Festival and Awards coverage

22 May GRADUATE FASHION WEEK PREVIEW

– at DRAPERS SUSTAINABLE FASHION AWARDS Graduate Fashion Week preview

High street preview of autumn 20 collection

5 June SWIMWEAR SPECIAL Latest developments, trends and product in the swimwear market

High street preview of autumn 20 collection

12 June GRADUATE FASHION WEEK WINNERS Stars of the future at Graduate Fashion Week

Spring 21 season's preview

19 June THE MENSWEAR ISSUE Our 30-page guide to the menswear market and buying guide for spring 21, including our exclusive shoots

New York Fashion Week Men's

26 June FOOTWEAR AWARDS WINNERS AND FINALISTS All the winners of the Drapers Footwear Awards 2020 – ISSUE IS HANDED OUT ON THE NIGHT

London Fashion Week Men's and Pitti Uomo

3 July OCCASIONWEAR SPECIAL Latest in the occasionwear market and best product

Milan Fashion Week Men's and Splash Paris

TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT Paris Fashion Week Men's

17 July THE WOMENSWEAR ISSUE

– at PURE and SCOOP Drapers’ spring 21 womenswear market update, buying guide and exclusive shoots 10 July

24 July TRADE SHOWS/PRODUCT Pure, Scoop, London Textile Fair, Texfusion, Print Design Fair 17 July