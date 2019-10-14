Dunkerton to lead Superdry as CEO until 2021

Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton has been appointed as CEO until April 2021, having served as interim CEO for the past six months.

It comes after Dunkerton was reinstated to the board in April.

He will continue to oversee “the delivery of his vision to restore the brand to its design-led roots and lead the business to sustainable growth”, the company said in a statement.

It added: “[Dunkerton] is the right person to lead the business through this initial crucial phase of the turnaround.”

His contract has only been extended until April 2021 though, and the board is continuing to look for a long-term successor.