Eco market to open in Camden

Camden market owner LabTech is to open London’s “first” eco market, which will showcase retailers that are committed to sustainable practices.

The site, called Buck Street Market, will be constructed from 88 recycled shipping containers. It will also feature a number of recycling points, be zero-plastic on site, and compost food and beverage traders’ waste to generate energy that will be fed back into the power grid.

Retailers will include childrenswear business Dress Up Baby and lifestyle retailer Londonworks.

The opening date is yet to be confirmed, but is expected to be “early” March.

Maggie Milosavljevic, LabTech retail commercial director, said: “At Buck Street Market, we are committed to delivering a revolutionary space that prioritises environmental education, conversation and positive change.

“Tailored towards the ‘conscious consumer’, our selection of local fashion retailers reflects our commitment towards championing sustainability. We are confident that our selection of retailers will embrace the ethical aims held by Buck Street Market, [and] deliver a vibrant and sustainable lifestyle destination.”

Buck Street Market will also champion small brands, provide a platform for discussion and change around sustainability, and hopes to “usher in a new era of ethically-minded markets that will inspire visitors to make informed choices”.