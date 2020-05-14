Etail faces its eco-mission

Online pureplays have been partly blamed for the rise of throwaway fashion. Now some are taking action on sustainability

Pureplay fashion etailers have transformed the industry over the past decade – accelerating the speed of fashion production and its delivery to customers, whose expectations have correspondingly been dialled up. The “pile it high, sell it fast and cheap” approach from some fashion pureplays has encouraged a throwaway attitude to fashion that is perpetuated by social and the wider media.

Etailers Amazon, Boohoo and Missguided, alongside multichannel retailers JD Sports, TK Maxx and Sports Direct, were criticised for failing to prioritise sustainability in a report published last year from the environmental audit committee. They were all labelled as “less engaged” on sustainable issues, and the report argued that they partake in few industry sustainability initiatives.

“The fashion industry’s current business model is clearly unsustainable, especially with a growing middle-class population and rising levels of consumption across the globe,” the report concluded. “We are disappointed that few high street and online fashion retailers are taking significant steps to improve their environmental sustainability.”

Now, however, fast fashion etailers are taking some steps to work more sustainably, in areas such as fulfilment, delivery, packaging and recycling.

Boohoo launched a recycled collection last summer

Boohoo, for example, uses recycled dispatch bags and has partnered with recycling app Regain, which gives customers discount codes in return for recycling unwanted clothing. The etailer also launched its first recycled clothing collection – a 34-piece range made using recycled polyester and elastane, last summer. (First look: Boohoo launches recycled range)

Meanwhile, Missguided has also partnered with Regain and launched a recycled swimwear collection in 2019, and is working on a closed-loop recycling process for packaging.



Fashion etailers are big, they are powerful, and we need them to be doing something, rather than nothing Kerry Bannigan, founder of the Conscious Fashion Campaign

“Fashion etailers are big, they are powerful, and we need them to be doing something, rather than nothing,” says Kerry Bannigan, founder of the Conscious Fashion Campaign. The was created to form a bridge between the United Nations, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by its member nations covering and the fashion industry. (Drapers Sustainable Fashion: Clock ticking on Sustainable Development Goals)

“One of the biggest things being addressed that comes up in my conversations with etailers is the work being done around recycling and packaging.”

Drapers editor Kirsty McGregor, Steve Kenzie of the United Nations Global Compact Network and Kerry Bannigan of the Conscious Fashion Campaign at Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 in March

She adds: “We’re seeing a lot of ecommerce players starting to introduce sustainability auditing and reporting, which is valuable. Fast fashion isn’t necessarily bad, and we have to stop labelling it as such. What is bad is the throwaway society that leads to clothing ending up in landfill.”

Delivering results

A steady stream of delivery vans is clogging up already polluted streets in cities around the UK, and mountains of cardboard and plastic from these deliveries often also ends up as waste. It is unsurprising then that fulfilment and delivery have been two areas of focus for etailers seekng to do business in a cleaner and greener fashion.

Customers are absolutely asking for these changes, and being a sustainable platform is what will set us apart in the future Zalando director of corporate responsibility Kate Heiny

At Asos, for example, 48% of its carbon footprint comes from transport, including supplier deliveries, stock movement and customer deliveries. To help mitigate the growing number of deliveries, Asos has upgraded to more efficient fleets and increased load capacity. It also added electric vehicles to its delivery fleet in 2019 (Going the extra mile: developments in sustainable delivery)

Asos has achieved a 30% reduction in operational carbon emissions per order since 2015 through its Carbon 2020 strategy, which concluded this year and included measures such as opening local fulfilment centres.

German etailer Zalando has promised to go plastic free in its packaging by 2023 as part of a wide-ranging sustainability strategy unveiled in November last year. Its boxes are already made using recycled cardboard.

Zalando launched a sustainable collection last year

Director of corporate responsibility Kate Heiny tells Drapers: “We really believe that sustainability is the future of our business. To be successful, we have to get this right. Customers are absolutely asking for these changes, and being a sustainable platform is what will set us apart in the future.”

She adds that one of the challenges facing not just etailers, but all fashion businesses seeking to work more sustainably, is the need for new technology that can help solve some of the issues: “We have big aspirations and we have committed to setting ourselves science-based targets.

“Our ability to achieve some of those targets is based on the development of technologies that are still being developed. For example, we don’t currently have a solution in place to eliminate some of the single-use plastics in packaging.”

We want to give consumers new ways of interacting with fashion in a lower-impact way Farfetch director of sustainable business Thomas Berry

Some of fashion’s digital players are also helping to usher in a greener future for fashion by supporting new business models, often by investing in innovative start-ups focusing on sustainability.

Online luxury platform Farfetch, for example, partnered with second-hand clothes donation service Thrift+ at the end of last year. Customers are granted access to a free collection service for unwanted clothing in exchange for credit to use on the platform’s website.

Farfetch has also launched a pilot resale programme for designer handbags, Farfetch Second Life, with vintage accessory curator Upteam. Both Upteam and Thrift+ were previously part of Farfetch’s technology accelerator, Dream Assembly, a seven-week mentoring programme.

Farfetch Second Life

Director of sustainable business Thomas Berry tells Drapers that the platform’s start-up mentality has been a boon when it comes to focusing on sustainability: “We want to give consumers new ways of interacting with fashion in a lower-impact way, which in turn helps drive things like better customer acquisition, retention and revenue.

“There’s an entrepreneurial spirit within the company to try new things and drive change structurally. All of our sustainability pillars have been helped by the innovation from Dream Assembly.”

Fresh ideas

A new wave of young, emerging etailers are putting sustainability at the front and centre of their business model. One example is Aequem, which only sells labels that fit into three sustainable categories: organic, upcycled and recycled. The etailer also plants 100 trees for each item sold and tells customers via its website how every product aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals.

There is real demand from customers for businesses that offer sustainable products and a sustainable business model Aequem co-founder Ieva Balciute

“There is real demand from customers for businesses that offer sustainable products and a sustainable business model,” explains co-founder Ieva Balciute. “Being a young digital player, we can react quickly to the latest advances in sustainability when it comes to the brands we work with. Our team is also small and genuinely cares about these issues, which makes putting sustainability at the heart of everything we do easier.”

There has been plenty of innovation when it comes to working more sustainably among fashion’s digital players – although the level of commitment to cleaner fashion varies from business to business. As sustainability becomes a concern for more and more consumers, particularly as the coronavirus crisis causes shoppers to re-evaluate their relationship with consumption, those who fail to make meaningful action in this area risk being left behind for good.