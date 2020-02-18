Fashion etailers unite in support of TV star Caroline Flack

Fashion etailers In The Style and PrettyLittleThing are among businesses donating profits to mental health charities this week, following the suicide of TV presenter Caroline Flack on Saturday.

In The Style launched a limited-edition “Be Kind” T-shirt – inspired by Flack’s Instagram post in December – promising to donate 100% of profits to Samaritans. It sold out in less than 24 hours and raised more than £100,000 for the charity, which offers emotional support to those in need.

CEO Adam Frisby said: “This is such an important cause and, although under devastating circumstances, I’m so proud that In The Style can use our platform to raise awareness of mental health issues and to support Samaritans.”

The T-shirt retails at £10, with all shipping costs waived, and will be re-stocked today.

Fellow etailer PrettyLittleThing is donating 100% of profits from its latest edit with former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague to the mental health charity Mind.

Hague made the announcement via her Instagram page, which read: “[PrettyLittleThing and I] have decided to donate 100% of the profits of our latest edit together to @Mindcharity.

“Launching today, the donations will help Mind provide advice and support to anyone experiencing mental health problems. [We] will continue to support this matter, which is close to our hearts.”