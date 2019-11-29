First look: Rains' thunders into Seven Dials

Lifestyle brand Rains has today opened a new 700 sq ft flagship store at London’s Seven Dials.

The Danish retailer has two other UK locations — London’s Islington and Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross.

The Seven Dials shop is fitted out in Rains’ signature Scandinavian take on “nature meets tech” environment. As the brand’s primary London concept store, it will host customisation and launch events, as well as showcasing both limited edition and store exclusive collections.

Known primarily for its waterproof outerwear, Rains also offers a line of waterproof bags and accessories, and will be debuting new and “innovative” products throughout 2020.

The company was founded by Philip Lotko and Daniel Brix Hesselager in 2012. It has 25 stores globally, and a target to expand to 70 by the end of 2021.

“Seven Dials represents a certain ambience and vibe that appeals to the Rains customer, and the new flagship store will complement and adapt to the surroundings in both the fit-out and experience”, said Hesselager, who is also head of retail.