First Look: The North Face x British Millerain

The North Face and waterproof materials supplier British Millerain Co have today announced the launch of a new clothing collaboration.
The limited four-piece collection drops today on thenorthface.co.uk and in select North Face stores.
It combines the technical expertise of British Millerain with The North Face’s outerwear cuts to create all-weather performance gear.
Two jackets, the full-zip Sierra and pullover Wind Jacket, are the stars of the collection. The range also includes a photo-print T-shirt in black and white.
Retail prices range from £40.50 for a T-shirt to £360 for the Sierra jacket.
British Millerain won Fashion Supplier of the Year at the Drapers Awards 2019.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.