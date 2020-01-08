Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First Look: The North Face x British Millerain

8 January 2020 By

The North Face and waterproof materials supplier British Millerain Co have today announced the launch of a new clothing collaboration.

The limited four-piece collection drops today on thenorthface.co.uk and in select North Face stores. 

It combines the technical expertise of British Millerain with The North Face’s outerwear cuts to create all-weather performance gear. 

Two jackets, the full-zip Sierra and pullover Wind Jacket, are the stars of the collection. The range also includes a photo-print T-shirt in black and white. 

Retail prices range from £40.50 for a T-shirt to £360 for the Sierra jacket. 

British Millerain won Fashion Supplier of the Year at the Drapers Awards 2019

