First Look: The North Face x British Millerain

The North Face and waterproof materials supplier British Millerain Co have today announced the launch of a new clothing collaboration.

The limited four-piece collection drops today on thenorthface.co.uk and in select North Face stores.

It combines the technical expertise of British Millerain with The North Face’s outerwear cuts to create all-weather performance gear.

Two jackets, the full-zip Sierra and pullover Wind Jacket, are the stars of the collection. The range also includes a photo-print T-shirt in black and white.

Retail prices range from £40.50 for a T-shirt to £360 for the Sierra jacket.

British Millerain won Fashion Supplier of the Year at the Drapers Awards 2019.